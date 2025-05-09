Jockey charged with murder of 71-year-old pensioner after fight outside Newmarket pub

The Waggon & Horses Inn & Market House roadside pub in High Street, Newmarket, a market town in the West Suffolk district of Suffolk, east England. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A jockey has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 71-year-old man who died following a fight outside a pub.

Levi Williams, 26, is alleged to have punched Richard Wingrove during an incident involving four people outside the Waggon and Horses pub in Newmarket, Suffolk, on March 8.

Mr Wingrove died 10 days later at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, on March 18.

Williams, of Holland Park, Newmarket, Suffolk, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during Friday’s hearing at Cambridge Crown Court.

The court heard the defendant is now facing a second charge, of the manslaughter of Mr Wingrove.

Williams was not asked to enter a plea to either count.

Judge Mark Bishop remanded Williams in custody until a plea hearing on June 27 at the same court.

He told the defendant: “Levi Williams, I’m adjourning arraignment to June 27 once the prosecution have served the pathology evidence.”

Four ambulances parked outside A&E accident and emergency at Addenbrookes Hospital. Picture: Alamy

A provisional trial date of September 15 was set at an earlier hearing and remains.

Meanwhile, an inquest into the death of Mr Wingrove was opened in Ipswich on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Hinitt told the hearing that Mr Wingrove, of Newmarket, Suffolk, was found “unconscious and unresponsive laying prone on the pavement” when officers arrived.

He said that there had been reports of a disturbance, and that Mr Wingrove “was receiving first aid from members of the public and subsequently from paramedics before being transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital”.

Mr Hinitt said that a Home Office post-mortem examination by forensic pathologist Dr Benjamin Swift recorded Mr Wingrove’s provisional medical cause of death as “pending further investigation”.

The officer requested that inquest proceedings be suspended for further work to be completed and for criminal proceedings to progress.

Suffolk Police said officers were called to reports of an altercation involving four people in Newmarket High Street at 3.40pm on March 8.

Mr Wingrove was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on March 18.

Another man, 45, was taken to hospital and was discharged later in the evening on March 8, the force said.

Williams had previously been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident and had been bailed.

He was rearrested and later charged with murder, police said.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, and a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, and both were bailed by police.