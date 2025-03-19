Jockey Levi Williams charged with murder after man, 71, died following ‘altercation’ in Newmarket

19 March 2025, 16:11 | Updated: 19 March 2025, 16:13

Jockey Levi Williams has been charged with murder
Jockey Levi Williams has been charged with murder. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

A jockey has been charged with the murder of a 71-year-old man who died in hospital, 10 days after an altercation in the racing town of Newmarket.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Suffolk Police said officers were called to reports of an altercation in the town, often referred to as the headquarters of British horseracing, at 3.40pm on Saturday March 8.

The force said four people were reported to have been involved in the incident in High Street.

Two men sustained injuries and were taken to hospital, with one of them - a 45-year-old - discharged later in the evening on March 8.

The other casualty, aged 71, remained in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition and died on Tuesday March 18.

Suffolk Police said that a 25-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident, and had been bailed.

He was rearrested on Tuesday and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Levi Williams, of Holland Park, Newmarket, was subsequently charged with murder, the force said.

Read more: Chilling moment Nicholas Prosper moans 'it's not murder' on arrest for killing his family, as he's jailed for 48 years

Read more: Three dead after listeria outbreak as authorities investigate link to NHS hospital

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody until a preliminary hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, a court official said.

Suffolk Police said that a 23-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and a 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray both remain on police bail until June 5 and June 9 respectively.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies at Countess Of Chester Hospital.

Lucy Letby inquiry will not be halted amid concerns over potential miscarriage of justice

x

'Out of control' Tesla ploughs into pedestrians on busy London street injuring seven

Nicholas Prosper killed his mother, brother and sister with a shotgun bought with a fake gun licence

Chilling moment Nicholas Prosper moans 'it's not murder' on arrest for killing his family, as he's jailed for 48 years
Nicholas Prosper spent more than a year planning to kill his family and carry out a mass shooting at his former primary school.

Teen who killed family and planned mass shooting spent a year plotting attack and 'obsessing over school massacres'
Nicholas Prosper killed his mother, brother and sister with a shotgun bought with a fake gun licence

Teen who murdered his family and planned school massacre jailed for life with minimum of 48 years
Netflix's new series Adolescence explores themes such as misogyny, radicalisation and control

Netflix's Adolescence exposes that power no longer lies with elected officials - but social media giants who shape our world

More UK News

See more More UK News

An employee pours a pint of Peroni beer on at the bar.

Major brewer that runs hundreds of pubs to hike beer prices, as boss blames Rachel Reeves

Migrants attempting to cross the English Channel

Migrant dies in Channel after dinghy capsizes while trying to reach UK

A P-8A Poseidon aircraft followed the Russian convoy along the British coast.

RAF spy plane buzzes Russian convoy loaded with weapons in Channel ahead of crucial peace talks in London
Most lower back pain treatment doesn't really work, a new study has found

Most lower back pain treatment is ineffective, researchers find

File photo of NHS ambulance staff

Three dead after listeria outbreak as authorities investigate link to NHS hospital

Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group Faces Collapse

'We missed you too': Retail giant Topshop hints at return to high street

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News