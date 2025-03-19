Jockey Levi Williams charged with murder after man, 71, died following ‘altercation’ in Newmarket

By Asher McShane

A jockey has been charged with the murder of a 71-year-old man who died in hospital, 10 days after an altercation in the racing town of Newmarket.

Suffolk Police said officers were called to reports of an altercation in the town, often referred to as the headquarters of British horseracing, at 3.40pm on Saturday March 8.

The force said four people were reported to have been involved in the incident in High Street.

Two men sustained injuries and were taken to hospital, with one of them - a 45-year-old - discharged later in the evening on March 8.

The other casualty, aged 71, remained in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition and died on Tuesday March 18.

Suffolk Police said that a 25-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident, and had been bailed.

He was rearrested on Tuesday and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Levi Williams, of Holland Park, Newmarket, was subsequently charged with murder, the force said.

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody until a preliminary hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, a court official said.

Suffolk Police said that a 23-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and a 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray both remain on police bail until June 5 and June 9 respectively.