'Predator' jailed for raping woman he met on dating app had 11,000 phone contacts - as victims urged to come forward

15 July 2025, 10:04

John Iwuh
John Iwuh, 54, from Croydon, has been jailed for rape and voyeurism.

By Flaminia Luck

A man from Croydon has been jailed for rape and voyeurism after attacking a woman he met on dating app - as police have urged possible victims to come forward.

John Iwuh met his victim on Hinge on June 2022. They arranged a date the next day and met up at Norwood Junction station in south London.

The 54-year-old who worked as a nurse used his job to lure the victim back to his home nearby by saying he was limited on time as had to get ready for work at a hospital

Once inside, Iwuh repeatedly kept trying to kiss the victim which she refused.

As she tried to leave, he forced her into his bedroom and raped her - which he also recorded.

Dating app image of John Iwuh
Dating app image of rapist and voyeur John Iwuh.

Police discovered the recording of the attack during an investigation into him.

They also found almost 11,000 contacts saved on his phone. Around 60% of those were saved as a woman’s name alongside the name of a dating app.

The force is now encouraging possible victims to come forward - as they believe there may be more out there.

On Friday, Iwuh, of Albert Road, South Norwood appeared at Croydon Crown Court where he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

He will also be put on the sex offenders register for life, a restraining order was issued to prevent him from contacting the victim and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order was enforced.

Hinge And Tinder Photo Illustrations
Iwuh met his victim on the dating app Hinge.

'Predator'

Detective Inspector Sharad Verma, from the South Area Command Unit, said: “I would like to commend the strength of the victim-survivor who bravely reported this awful attack and for her strength throughout this investigation.

“Officers were dedicated in bringing this predator to justice and during the investigation, found that Iwuh had videoed the rape which was then used as evidence against him.

“They also discovered almost 11,000 contacts saved on his phone. Around 60 per cent of those were saved as a woman’s name alongside the name of a dating app.

“We believe there may be more victims out there, targeted by Iwuh under the same circumstances, and urge them to contact us or their local police force.

“I hope the victim-survivor can find reassurance in our actions to put this predator behind bars and that it may give more women the strength to come forward and report crimes. You will be listened to and supported.”

John Iwuh
Iwuh has been jailed for 16 years and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “This has had a devastating impact on every part of my life.

“Not only was I physically injured but it left me feeling emotionally numb and living in fear.

"The trauma from this affected my ability to work, relationships, and my health.

"Now he's in prison, I do feel there has been some justice.

"I’ve been supported by officers throughout the investigation, and I would encourage others who have been harmed to come forward, report what has happened and get help and support.”

d
Iwuh met his victim at Norwood Junction station in south London.

