Kadian Nelson: Rape suspect urged to hand himself in 'for his own safety'

3 November 2020, 19:42 | Updated: 3 November 2020, 19:46

Handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Kadian Nelson
Handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Kadian Nelson. Picture: Met Police

Police have urged a suspect to hand himself in “for his own safety” after a teenage girl was allegedly abducted and raped in south-west London.

The Metropolitan Police released an image of a man named Kadian Nelson, 26, who they are hunting in connection with the incident in the North Place area of Mitcham, near Colliers Wood.

He is believed to live in the Mitcham area and has been urged by officers to hand himself in “for his safety, as well as members of the public”, with groups believed to be hunting him down.

After angry groups gathered at addresses in the area, police urged local residents not to take the law into their own hands.

Police were called shortly after 7am on Tuesday and a crime scene remains in place in Mitcham.

Kadian Nelson, 26, is being hunted in connection with the incident
Kadian Nelson, 26, is being hunted in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police

No arrests have been made and a teenage girl is being supported by specialist officers.

Mitcham and Morden MP Siobhain McDonagh tweeted a statement about the incident in which she referred to a video circulating online of a woman following and confronting a hooded man walking away with a girl.

The woman can be heard asking the man whether he knows the girl before he walks away, and the girl is heard crying “thank you, thank you”.

Detective Superintendent Owain Richards said: “I am appealing directly to Kadian to attend his nearest police station immediately, or to call police and inform us as to his whereabouts.

“This is for his safety, as well as members of the public.

“I recognise that this is a shocking and distressing incident and emotions locally are running very high.

“We are of course aware of videos and images circulating on social media, and of groups of people attending various addresses.

“I urge those people to go home. Do not try to take the law into your own hands or you may end up doing something you regret and potentially face police action yourself.

“You must allow us to do our jobs. It is imperative that we follow the right processes as we investigate this incident as any interference could potentially affect proceedings further down the line.”

He said a stop and search order has been authorised for the Borough of Merton and Wandsworth area.

Any witnesses or those who have information that could assist police are asked to call 101 ref CAD 1063/ 3 Nov. Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

