Sex offender who planned to meet '13-year-old girl' with condoms in his pocket deported to Pakistan

4 June 2025, 19:25 | Updated: 4 June 2025, 19:30

Sex offender Kashif Mahmood, 37, has been deported back to Pakistan. Picture: GMP

By Flaminia Luck

A man from Rochdale who was jailed for online child sex offences has now been deported to Pakistan.

Kashif Mahmood, 37, was jailed after planning to meet with a child he groomed on a social media messaging app - after telling her he was 25.

He began engaging in sexual communication with the account via Snapchat, telling her he wanted to "kiss and cuddle" before asking if she "wanted to do other stuff".

He was found by police at Manchester Piccadilly railway station with condoms stashed in his pocket, the MEN reported.

When arriving at train station - after booking a train ticket for the account to meet with what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl - police located Mahmood in his locked car, when he began "desperately trying to remove content from his mobile phone" before the windows were smashed.

He was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison at Minshull Crown Court on Monday 10 February 2025 after pleading guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child, arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, and attempting to meet a child following grooming.

A lone commuter exists Piccadilly train station. The biggest...
Picture: Getty

'Devastating'

Back in February, Detective Constable Adam Cronshaw from the NWROCU said: "When we arrived to arrest Mahmood, his car was locked, and he was desperately trying to remove content from his mobile phone.

"We were forced to smash the window and remove him from the vehicle to seize his phone before he could delete any evidence of his actions.

"When we searched Mahmood, we seized two condoms from his back pocket which clearly demonstrates his intent.

"Offenders like Mahmood believe they can hide behind a computer or phone screen and avoid conviction, but this is clearly not the case. We collaborate with law enforcement across the country to safeguard children from danger, whether it occurs in person or online.

“I hope this conviction will act as a reminder that there are no borders when it comes to sexual abuse, it can happen anywhere and the impact is devastating.

“If you have experienced any form of sexual abuse, or know of a child being abused, please come forward and report this to police."

A general view of Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court
A general view of Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court. Picture: Getty

Following his conviction, officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) ensured that the relevant immigration paperwork was served on Mahmood prior to sentencing.

They worked closely with the Home Office to facilitate his deportation, which took place on 1 June 2025.

He was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The Home Office
Picture: Getty

'Hold offenders accountable'

Detective Constable Adam Cronshaw from NWROCU said: “This deportation sends a clear message that those who seek to harm children will not only face justice in the UK but will also be removed from our communities.

"Mahmood was not a UK national, so we worked closely with the Home Office to ensure he was deported following his conviction.

"We will continue to work with national and international partners to protect children and hold offenders accountable.”

