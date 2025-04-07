Two teenage boys charged with murder after 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in west London

Keiron Charles. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in west London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two 16-year-olds were due to appear in court on Monday after Keiron Charles was killed in Shepherd's Bush on Saturday.

The attack took place on Erconwald Street at around 1.10pm. Keiron, from East Acton, died at the scene.

The incident took place near the junction with Du Cane Road and Old Oak Common Lane.

Read more: Murder probe as man knifed to death in double stabbing in London street

Read more: Moment London knife victim, 22, buys drinks for his killers before they stab him to death in street

The incident happened on Erconwald Street, Shepherd's Bush. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila, whose team is leading the investigation, said: "This is an awful incident in which a teenager has lost his life. The thoughts of everyone in the Met remain with Keiron’s family and loved ones as they begin to come to terms with their tragic loss.

"Detectives have worked around the clock to follow every possible available line of enquiry and I’m pleased that we have made two arrests as part of our early enquiries.

"While we are working hard to understand the exact circumstances, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this stage.

"I’d like to appeal directly to anyone who was in the area between 1pm and 1.20pm on Saturday and witnessed the incident. Our team are also keen to speak to anyone who might have any other information that might assist us.

"Keiron had his whole life ahead of him and any information might prove vital in achieving justice on behalf of his family.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 0207 175 2206, quoting reference 3435/05APR.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.