Two teenage boys charged with murder after 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in west London

7 April 2025, 09:41

Keiron Charles
Keiron Charles. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in west London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The two 16-year-olds were due to appear in court on Monday after Keiron Charles was killed in Shepherd's Bush on Saturday.

The attack took place on Erconwald Street at around 1.10pm. Keiron, from East Acton, died at the scene.

The incident took place near the junction with Du Cane Road and Old Oak Common Lane.

Read more: Murder probe as man knifed to death in double stabbing in London street

Read more: Moment London knife victim, 22, buys drinks for his killers before they stab him to death in street

The incident happened on Erconwald Street, Shepherd's Bush.
The incident happened on Erconwald Street, Shepherd's Bush. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila, whose team is leading the investigation, said: "This is an awful incident in which a teenager has lost his life. The thoughts of everyone in the Met remain with Keiron’s family and loved ones as they begin to come to terms with their tragic loss.

"Detectives have worked around the clock to follow every possible available line of enquiry and I’m pleased that we have made two arrests as part of our early enquiries.

"While we are working hard to understand the exact circumstances, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this stage.

"I’d like to appeal directly to anyone who was in the area between 1pm and 1.20pm on Saturday and witnessed the incident. Our team are also keen to speak to anyone who might have any other information that might assist us.

"Keiron had his whole life ahead of him and any information might prove vital in achieving justice on behalf of his family.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 0207 175 2206, quoting reference 3435/05APR.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

'Con Mum' has been charged with fraud

British 'Con Mum', 84, charged with £115k fraud after being accused of massive scam on son in Netflix doc
A police cordon in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham

Two arrests made after man in 50s shot dead in broad daylight in County Durham

Adam Woodhouse has been jailed for multiple offences including cyber-flashing, arson with intent and stalking

'I will go to prison for murder': Domestic abuser who made woman's life 'hell' jailed - as victims urged to come forward
A police cordon in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham, where a man was fatally shot.

Man in 50s shot dead in broad daylight in County Durham named locally

Police at the scene in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham

Man in his 50s shot dead in County Durham in 'truly shocking incident'

Keiron Charles

Two teenagers arrested after boy, 17, fatally stabbed in Shepherd's Bush

More UK News

See more More UK News

Boris Johnson bitten by ostrich at safari park

Watch as Boris Johnson swears loudly as he is attacked by ostrich

James Reed

Redundancies 'a clear and present danger', top recruiter warns, as 'jobs tax' kicks in and tariffs spark market chaos
Markets have been plunged into turmoil by Trump's tariffs

'Economic nuclear winter' ahead if US doesn't axe tariffs, Trump-backing billionaire warns as markets plunge again
LBC News launches new weekday schedule with new presenter line-up

LBC News launches new weekday schedule with new presenter line-up

FTSE 100 dropped again on opening

FTSE plummets 6% after Trump refuses to back down on tariffs, with global markets in turmoil
Google search for UK jobs.

Job postings down nearly a quarter amid fears over Employer National Insurance rise

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News