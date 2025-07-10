Four suspicious devices found where police shot chainsaw-wielding man in gas mask

10 July 2025, 19:01 | Updated: 10 July 2025, 19:21

Sean O'Meara
Sean O'Meara was wearing a gas-mask and body armour when he was shot by police. Picture: Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

At least four suspicious devices have been found at the scene where police shot a chainsaw-wielding man during an arrest, Kent Police have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Plumber Sean O'Meara, 36, was wearing a gas-mask and body armour when he was shot and seriously injured by a police officer on Monday, close to The Park Gate Inn in Hollingbourne, Kent.

Police believed the suspect was holding an improvised firearm or improvised explosive device (IED) and an explosive ordnance disposal team was called.

The devices were found as the A20 was shut down and work is being done to ensure "the area is made safe", Police West Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Neil Loudon said on Thursday.

The man who was shot suffered life-changing injuries and the police are not treating the incident as terrorist related.

Police were called to an incident near the Park Gate Inn in Hollingbourne, Kent last night around 7.15pm
Police were called to an incident near the Park Gate Inn in Hollingbourne, Kent last night around 7.15pm. Picture: Facebook/Park Gate Inn

Mr Loudon said: "At this current time there is nothing to suggest there is a wider threat to the Hollingbourne community but we have found at least four suspicious devices at the scene and it is important that the area is made safe.

"The disruption this is causing to the local community, businesses and users of the A20 is not lost on us and we are doing everything we can to make sure the area can return to normal as soon as possible and I'd like to thank the public for their patience and understanding."

Read more: Eight taken to hospital after stolen BMW smashes into care home during police chase - as two men arrested

Read more: Wes Streeting suggests doctors could take pension cut to pay for pay rises ahead of 'unprecedented' strikes

The force said the A20 at Hollingbourne will remain closed on Thursday and there may also be temporary disruption on the M20.

Mr Loudon said: "Officers are carrying out a very complex investigation and safety is their number one priority."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Blue Stevens was stabbed to death in Knightsbridge after 'standing up to someone who was trying to steal his watch'

'I can't stop crying': Heartbroken mum of man stabbed to death outside five-star hotel 'for his Rolex' pays tribute
Distressing footage Body worn footage shows PC Lydia Ward being comforted by colleagues as she is bleeding from the nose after she tried to arrest an assault suspect at Manchester Airport.

Shocking clip shows cop with bloodied nose crying after Manchester Airport brawl as bodycam footage shown to jury
PC Luke Holden PCSO Tim Parry Sgt Greg Gillespie

'I saw the look in his eyes': Hero officers open up about moment they came face-to-face with Southport killer
Blue Stevens, 26, was stabbed to death in Knightsbridge after 'standing up to someone who was trying to steal his watch'.

Father stabbed to death outside five-star hotel 'for his Rolex' pictured - as tributes pour in for victim
Police rushed from the Russian embassy to stop the thieves.

Masked thieves target Lamborghini driver in west London - hours after man knifed to death ‘for Rolex’
Four people have been arrested after cyber-attacks on M&S, Co-op and Harrods.

Three teenagers and woman, 20, arrested over crippling cyber-attack on Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods

More UK News

See more More UK News

Health Secretary Wes Streeting takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC, hosted by Shelagh Fogarty

Wes Streeting suggests doctors could take pension cut to pay for pay rises ahead of 'unprecedented' strikes
Eight people were taken to hospital after a car collided into Highcliffe Care Home, in Sunderland

Eight taken to hospital after stolen BMW smashes into care home during police chase - as two men arrested
People have been warned not to sit underneath or near trees after a number of large branches fell suddenly in some London parks.

Safety notices issued urging people to avoid sitting under trees amid large branches falling in parks
Tekever, a leading European technology company specialising in AI-powered unmanned autonomous systems (UAS) has announced a major £400 million investment in the UK defence sector over the next five years.

Britain must arm for a dangerous new era, ex-NATO chief, as UK faces ‘most serious threats since Cold War’
The watchdog also warned that the nuclear threat from Iran had increased since the US withdrew from a key international agreement in 2018, arguing that de-escalation “must be a priority”.

‘Physical threat’ from Iran on people living in UK has ‘increased significantly’, watchdog finds
The decision to keep pupils inside during very hot days is intended to keep children away from outdoor surfaces that can become very hot to touch.

Schools ban children from playing outside during heatwaves as pupils kept inside for 'hot play' breaks

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News