'Ketamine Queen' to stand trial over Matthew Perry death

6 August 2025, 07:58

Perry died from a ketamine overdose in October 2023 at the age of 54, after being prescribed the drug by his doctor as treatment for depression.
Perry died from a ketamine overdose in October 2023 at the age of 54, after being prescribed the drug by his doctor as treatment for depression.

By Frankie Elliott

A woman charged with selling Friends star Matthew Perry the drug that killed him will appear in court next month.

Jasveen Sangha, allegedly known as the "Ketamine Queen", will go on trial on September 23 as the only defendant standing trial over Perry's death.

The 42-year-old is charged with five counts of ketamine distribution, including one count of distribution resulting in death. She denies the charges.

According to court documents, the actor was taking ketamine six to eight times a day before he died.

Sangha will be the only individual standing trial in the case after four others reached plea agreements with prosecutors.

The upcoming trial was ordered by a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday, having already been postponed four times.

Sangha's lawyers had pushed back the trial date, saying they needed more time to review the prosecution's evidence and complete their own investigation.

Prosecutors allege Perry sought more ketamine via illegal channels after his doctor, Salvador Plasencia, refused to give him as much as he wanted.

They claim this led the comedy star to Sangha, who allegedly presented herself as “a celebrity drug dealer with high-quality goods".

Perry's assistant and friend admitted to buying large amounts of ketamine for him from Sangha, including 25 vials for $6,000 in cash a few days before his death.

Prosecutors allege that purchase included the doses that killed Perry.

Plasencia pleaded guilty to ketamine distribution last month along with Perry's personal assistant, his friend, and another doctor. None have been sentenced yet.

