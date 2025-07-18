Killer who knifed ex-girlfriend's dad to death jailed for life after being caught by police at Notting Hill Carnival

Police failed to apprehend Williams after his "frenzied" attack, with the killer managing to escape their grasp for over a month. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

A fugitive has been jailed for the murder of his ex-girlfriend's dad after being caught by police at Notting Hill Carnival.

Kamar Williams, 34, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years at the Old Bailey on Friday after stabbing bus driver Derek Thomas, 55, last summer.

He was finally detained at Notting Hill Carnival last August 26, having avoided police in a car chase last August 3.

Kamar Williams, 34, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years at the Old Bailey on Friday

Judge Angela Rafferty KC told Williams his “savage” attack was fueled by nothing but “revenge” and “fury.”

Giving her sentencing remarks, Judge Rafferty said: "I am sure that you intended to kill Derek Thomas. This was a merciless and determined attack.

"You killed him even though at one time you saw him as a father figure.

"You knew how important he was to his wife and his children as you had lived alongside them for two years."

Judge Rafferty added: "On July 30 last year, you were simmering with rage throughout the evening having been arguing with your ex-partner Carron Thomas and her family.

"I am sure that in your frustration and anger, you planned to have a violent confrontation with one of the Thomas family that night.

"Mr Thomas died there on the street minutes from his home with the shopping he had bought strewn around him."

On the night Mr Thomas’ murder Williams had actually been looking for the victim’s daughter, Carron, jurors heard.

Ms Thomas had contacted police twice just hours before her father was murdered.

Derek Thomas. Picture: Met Office

Just before 7pm, she reported to police that Williams was at her sister's address, but when police arrived he was not there.

Then just after 10.30pm, she called police again, while she was at her sister's house, believing she could see Williams walking through the estate.

Williams went to Mr Thomas's home looking for him or his daughter, but they were not in.

As he was driving away, he spotted Mr Thomas walking home on Stoke Newington Common at around 11pm.

Mr Thomas, who had been married for 35 years, had just finished a late shift as a bus driver and was heading home.

Williams stopped his van, leapt from the vehicle and stabbed the grandfather five times, the court heard.

Ms Thomas said her father was a "kind, gentle and loving man" who "did not deserve to have his life taken in such a senseless way".

In a victim impact statement that was read to the court, Ms Thomas said: "What makes this loss even more painful is that the person responsible is someone I shared a relationship with.

"My family is broken. We are trying to carry on, but we do so with heavy hearts, we feel our father's absence in every moment."

Mr Thomas's sister, Blondelle Thomas, said her brother was a "dedicated bus driver" with Go Ahead London and had been a "prolific footballer who retired early due to injury".

Reading her victim impact statement at the sentencing, Ms Thomas added: "My brother Derek Thomas was cruelly and brutally ripped away from me and all who loved and cared about him on July 30 2024.

"I cannot hold my brother, I'll never hear his words 'I love you sister' again.

"I'm truly grateful to have had Derek's love and trust in my life."