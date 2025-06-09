Killer jailed for life after 'senseless' stabbing of man in South London car park

Morin-Briton, of Rosehill, Sutton, was found guilty of murder and possession of a knife. Picture: Met

By Frankie Elliott

A killer has been jailed for life after stabbing a man to death in an "unprovoked and senseless" attack in a south London car park.

Earl Morin-Briton, 36, knifed 32-year-old Theo Porteous three times in the car park of a block of flats in Nine Elms, Battersea, in broad daylight on August 24, 2023.

Kingston Crown Court heard that the victim had been sitting in his car when Morin-Briton approached his vehicle and spoke to him through the open driver’s window.

Mr Porteous then got out of the car and was immediately confronted by Morin-Briton, who pulled a knife from his shorts.

He proceeded to stab Mr Porteous in his face, neck and back in the full view of horrified members of the public, who quickly rushed to help and called the emergency services.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the car park, but despite their best efforts, Mr Porteous sadly died from his injuries.

Morin-Briton fled the scene immediately after the attack, but was arrested a week later following a thorough Met Police investigation.

A manhunt was launched after detectives spent hours trawling through CCTV footage of the attack and tracking the suspect's movements in the aftermath.

Theo Porteous was stabbed three times in the car park of a block of flats in Nine Elms, Battersea, in broad daylight on August 24, 2023. Picture: Met Police

On Friday, Morin-Briton, of Rosehill, Sutto, was found guilty of murder and possession of a knife.

At his sentencing on Monday, he was jailed for life to serve a minimum term of 27 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from Specialist Crime South, who led the investigation, said: “My thoughts remain with Theo’s family and friends who have had to sit in court and re-live the devastating events of that day.

"Nothing will ever bring Theo back to them but I do hope this outcome will give them some sense of closure.

“Morin-Briton murdered Theo in an unprovoked and senseless attack in broad daylight. Theo was simply sitting in his car when Morin-Briton approached him, saying something which caused Theo to get out of the vehicle.

"What he was tragically unaware of was that the defendant had in his possession a large knife which he then used to stab Theo numerous times.

"Our investigation combined solid detective work with crucial CCTV evidence - enabling us to get justice for Theo’s family and take a very dangerous individual off the streets.”