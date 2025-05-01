Killer paddleboarding guide who led four people to their deaths was sacked from police over insurance fraud

1 May 2025, 18:46

Nerys Lloyd, 39, has been jailed for 10 years
Nerys Lloyd, 39, has been jailed for 10 years. Picture: Dyfed Powys Police

By Alice Padgett

The owner of a paddleboarding company, jailed for 10 years for leading four people to their deaths, was sacked from the police over a fraudulent insurance claim.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paddleboard tour company operator Nerys Lloyd, 39, was jailed for 10 years and six months over the deaths of Morgan Rogers, 24, Nicola Wheatley, 40, Andrea Powell, 41, and co-instructor Paul O'Dwyer, 42.

It has been revealed that South Wales Police sacked the former firearms officer for a fraudulent insurance claim in 2022.

She claimed more than £500 from a car insurance scheme - despite the actual costs coming to around £20.

Lloyd pleaded guilty to four counts of gross negligence manslaughter in relation to the deaths on the tour on the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in October 2021.

She failed to warn the group about a weir on the route or how to navigate it, despite 'extremely hazardous conditions' and weather warnings.

Lloyd admitted the insurance claim was a "massive error of judgment" after she was interviewed under caution on 11 October 2021, just two weeks before the river tragedy.

Read More: Drama teacher who sent student naked selfies banned from teaching for life

Read More: Tourists charged £899 for two packs of sweets at Oxford St candy store - before staff flee through secret tunnel

From Left to right Morgan Rogers, Paul O’Dwyer, Nicola Wheatley, and Andrea Powell.
From Left to right Morgan Rogers, Paul O’Dwyer, Nicola Wheatley, and Andrea Powell. Picture: Dyfed Powys Police

She repaid the money claimed.

On 19 October 2021, Lloyd attended Ystrad Mynach Police Station, Caerphilly county, accepting a formal caution for the criminal offence of fraud by false representation under the Fraud Act 2006.

Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan said it was entirely unacceptable for police officers, who are responsible for enforcing the law, to break the law themselves.

Vaughan concluded Lloyd be dismissed without notice.

During the sentencing last week Mrs Justice Mary Stacey said the prior caution for fraud should not have any bearing on the sentencing decision, regarding the paddleboarding incident.

Mrs Justice Stacey told Swansea Crown Court that the four people who died during the tour were "cut off in their prime".

She said: "We have heard such moving accounts from the family members of those who died.

"Statements which I fear barely scratch the surface of their devastation at the loss of their loves ones, cut off in their prime, with so much to live for and look forward to."

The participants were swept over in the weir, and became trapped under the fast-moving water.

Lloyd previously pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter and one offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

A view over the weir on the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales on a spring day
A view over the weir on the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales on a spring day. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Justice Stacey told Nerys Lloyd that paddleboarding on the weir posed an "obvious and extreme danger which was well known and clearly signed".

She added: "Even from the bridge you could hear how tumultuous the water was going over the weir but you carried on regardless."

The judge said Lloyd was well trained in risk through her roles at South Wales Police and with the RNLI, telling her: "You knew what you should do but you failed to do it."

She told Lloyd she had painted a "false narrative" and had "persisted in disproportionately blaming" co-instructor Paul O'Dwyer, who died saving others in the incident.

"I accept you are desperately sorry for what happened that day," the judge told Lloyd.

"Your life has also been massively impacted. But being sorry for what happened is different from remorse."

A view along the banks of the River Cleddau beside the weir in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales.
A view along the banks of the River Cleddau beside the weir in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales. Picture: Alamy

David Elias KC, representing Lloyd, quoted a statement written by Lloyd to the court on Wednesday.

He said: "I take full blame (for the incident) that meant four extremely special individuals are not here today.

"The pain for me has been unbearable but the pain for the families unmeasurable.

"There were nine people on the river that day and every one of them is a victim."

The judge also said there were Met Office weather warnings at that time, as well as a flood alert in place through Natural Resources Wales.

She told Lloyd that she had watched CCTV footage of the incident, which she described as "too distressing" to play in court.

The court heard Lloyd commented to her wife - in a conversation inadvertently recorded on her phone hours after the incident - that she was "finished".

Mrs Justice Stacey said: "In a conversation with your wife, you told her it was 100% your fault and you probably should not have gone on the water."

But the judge said Lloyd blamed Paul O'Dwyer, who helped act as an instructor, in the aftermath of the incident and claimed all those taking part were of intermediate ability.

"It is clear to me that you intended for the group to go through the weir," she told Lloyd, a trained firearms officer.

"Paul had researched alternative routes that would avoid crossing the weir, all of which were dismissed by you.

"He raised valid concerns that you ignored. Your interest appeared to be more of an exciting route rather than safety."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Court artist sketch b of Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Man accused of killing boy, 14, and injuring four in 'rampage with Japanese swords' denies murder
The three children were rescued from the "house of horrors"

Inside 'house of horrors' where parents kept children in self-imposed 'Covid lockdown' since 2021
Russell Brand arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

Russell Brand accused of raping woman at Labour Party conference as he appears in court for first time
Sketch of Erin Patterson at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria, Tuesday,

Details of alleged Beef Wellington killer's 'mental illness' emerge - as court shown texts from row with ex
The mother-of-four, who was the owner and manager of two guest houses in the small rural commune, was found by a friend lying near her vehicle with five stab wounds

Woman, 69, arrested over murder of British mum-of-four found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’
Yostin Andres Mosquera

Moment adult film star 'caught on CCTV attempting to hurl suitcase containing body parts off bridge'

More UK News

See more More UK News

RAF Red Arrows flypast to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Trafalgar Square, London, England, UK

VE Day RAF flypast route - when and where to watch

Gary MacDonald celebrating his £5.2 million Lotto Jackpot win.

Lorry driver who won £5.2 million Lotto jackpot quits job - and buys vacuum cleaner

Kaliyah Coa had been playing near Barge House Causeway when she was swept away.

Girl, 11, pulled from River Thames ‘likely to have died from effect of cold water’, inquest hears
Marks & Spencer's boss has apologised after a cyber attack.

Marks & Spencer boss 'really sorry' for 'letting down customers' after major cyber attack

The cyclist, who appears to be a woman, was racing south down Shoreditch High Street at 7.45pm on Tuesday when she clipped the side of a route 47 bus

Moment Lime bike rider miraculously avoids serious injury after clipping bus and 'face planting' on road
Jade Daramell died instantly during a dive near Durham.

Veteran skydiver who died during jump 'wrote suicide note' and 'left home to live in digs at skydiving club'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News