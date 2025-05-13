I thought I was going to die, Kim Kardashian tells Paris court at robbery trial

13 May 2025, 13:39 | Updated: 13 May 2025, 14:42

Kim Kardashian appears at a Paris court to give evidence
Kim Kardashian appears at a Paris court to give evidence. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Kim Kardashian has said she “absolutely” thought she was going to die when her hotel room was broken into almost 10 years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The reality TV star wept in court in Paris during the trial of a group of men accused of robbing her at gunpoint.

Millions of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen during the robbery in her Paris hotel room in 2016.

A gang of robbers are accused of tying up the star with zip ties and duct tape before stealing jewellery worth millions from her, including a $4m engagement ring given to her by her then husband Kanye West.

Kim said she feared she would be raped
Kim said she feared she would be raped. Picture: Getty

Almost none of the jewellery stolen has been recovered.

She told the court today that she feared they were going to rape her, and said: “I absolutely did think I was going to die”

Kim flew into Paris on Monday, sharing a picture of her view from the plane that she captioned simply with a French flag. 

She told David Letterman about the heist in a 2020 interview, fighting back tears as she recalled her fears of being raped that night.

'They kept on saying "the ring, the ring",' Kardashian said.

Yunice Abbas, 71, is among the 10 suspects standing trial along with Aomar Ait Khedache, 68, known as ‘Omar the Old’.

Khedache is accused of being the gang's ringleader, which he denies.

“This trial attracts international attention because of who the plaintiff, the victim, is,” said Frank Berton, a lawyer acting for Khedache.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Patrick Spencer MP has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Tory MP charged with two counts of sexual assault

Peter Sullivan was jailed for the murder of Diane Sindall nearly 40 years ago.

'Beast of Birkenhead' has murder conviction quashed after 38 years in jail - in UK's longest miscarriage of justice
Daniel Graham, 39,(left) and Adam Carruthers, 32, who have been found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court of cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland

Two friends guilty of 'moronic mission' to fell Sycamore Gap investigated for homophobia

A car burst into flames on a north London road where Keir Starmer owns a home.

Moment car erupts in flames on road where Keir Starmer's home was 'targeted' - as counter-terror cops quiz suspect, 21
French Actor Gérard Depardieu Faces Trial Over Sexual Assault Allegations

French actor Gerard Depardieu found guilty of sexually assaulting two women and handed 18 month suspended jail term
A man has been arrested in connection with fires at properties linked to Keir Starmer

Man arrested in connection with 'arson with intent to endanger life' after fires at sites linked to Keir Starmer

More UK News

See more More UK News

Meghan Markle cheers on friend Serena Williams of USA while she is competing in the finals of the Women's Singles at the 2019 US Open Tennis

Meghan says the best entrepreneurs are ‘not afraid to get their hands dirty’

.

Greek authorities delay inquest into death of British police officer in Kavos

A desperate hunt for a missing boy, 4, is underway after the child went missing in a seaside town.

Desperate hunt for missing boy, 4, who vanished in seaside town as police urge 'dial 999'

Nissan car dealership

Nissan to shut seven factories and slash 20,000 jobs globally in bid to cut costs

Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London.

M&S admits customers' personal data was stolen by hackers in cyber attack

.

‘It’s not worth the high’: Ketamine addicts getting younger and showing more severe signs of bladder issues

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News