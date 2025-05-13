I thought I was going to die, Kim Kardashian tells Paris court at robbery trial

Kim Kardashian appears at a Paris court to give evidence. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Kim Kardashian has said she “absolutely” thought she was going to die when her hotel room was broken into almost 10 years ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The reality TV star wept in court in Paris during the trial of a group of men accused of robbing her at gunpoint.

Millions of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen during the robbery in her Paris hotel room in 2016.

A gang of robbers are accused of tying up the star with zip ties and duct tape before stealing jewellery worth millions from her, including a $4m engagement ring given to her by her then husband Kanye West.

Kim said she feared she would be raped. Picture: Getty

Almost none of the jewellery stolen has been recovered.

She told the court today that she feared they were going to rape her, and said: “I absolutely did think I was going to die”

Kim flew into Paris on Monday, sharing a picture of her view from the plane that she captioned simply with a French flag.

She told David Letterman about the heist in a 2020 interview, fighting back tears as she recalled her fears of being raped that night.

'They kept on saying "the ring, the ring",' Kardashian said.

Yunice Abbas, 71, is among the 10 suspects standing trial along with Aomar Ait Khedache, 68, known as ‘Omar the Old’.

Khedache is accused of being the gang's ringleader, which he denies.

“This trial attracts international attention because of who the plaintiff, the victim, is,” said Frank Berton, a lawyer acting for Khedache.