Kitchen use suspended in high-security prison units after Manchester Arena terrorist's attack on three prison officers

Kitchen use has been suspended in prison separation centres. Picture: Alamy/PA.

By Shannon Cook

Kitchen use in prison separation centres has been suspended by the government, following Manchester Arena bomber Hashem Abedi's attack on prison staff.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hashem Abedi attacked three prison officers at HMP Frankland on Saturday.

The victims, two male officers, are reportedly in hospital with serious injuries. The third victim, a female officer, was discharged from hospital on Saturday.

Abedi reportedly had access to the kitchen in HMP Frankland's separation centre.

He was transferred to the separation centre at HMP Full Sutton after the attack.

The Ministry of Justice said there is likely to be a 'full review' into the attack.

Abedi, who is being held at HMP Frankland in County Durham for his role in the deadly attack eight years ago, inflicted "life-threatening" injuries on the three officers on Saturday, according to the Prison Officers Association (POA).

The union said that he had used home-made weapons to stab them. At least one of the victims was a female police officer.

Read more: Three prison officers rushed to hospital after Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'

Read more: Murderer serving a life sentence 'killed by fellow inmate' at high-security British prison HMP Whitemoor

HM Prison Frankland & Long Newton Prison, County Durham, UK. Picture: Alamy

The ambulance service confirmed that three people had been taken to hospital.

The officers are thought to have sustained burns and stab wounds in the attack, after Abedi threw hot cooking oil over them, before using makeshift weapons to attack and stab prison guards, the Prison Officers Association union said.

Abedi was served a life sentence with a minimum term of 55 years for helping his brother carry out the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in 2017.

Some 22 people died, and over 1,000 were injured in the terrorist attack.