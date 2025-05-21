Kneecap rapper Liam O'Hanna charged with terrorism offence after 'displaying Hezbollah flag' at London gig

Liam O'Hanna, left, was charged over an alleged incident which occurred during a London gig. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A rapper from the Irish-language rap trio Kneecap has been charged with a terrorism offence after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror group Hezbollah.

Liam O'Hanna, 27, was charged over an alleged incident which took place during a London show last year.

The Belfast rapper reportedly committed the offence in 21 November 2024 at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London.

Police say he displayed a flag "in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation" - namely Hezbollah.

This is contrary to section 13(1)(b) and (3) of the Terrorism Act 2000, police said.

A protester holds a sign in solidarity with Irish hip hop group Kneecap, who have caused controversy over their comments in support of Palestine and against Tory MPs. Picture: Alamy

The Irish-language rap group is made up of up of Mr O'Hanna (Og O Hannaidh in Irish), Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh.

The group dominated headlines earlier this month when controversial videos of the Irish Republican rappers emerged, with the outfit referred to a counter-terror unit to assess whether they had broken UK terrorism laws.

The musicians have claimed footage of one if the incidents had been “exploited and weaponised”, while they also said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, which are both banned organisations in the UK.

They signed a statement saying there is a “clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform” Kneecap while claiming that politicians are “strategically concocting moral outrage over the stage utterings of a young punk band” while ignoring a “genocide” in Gaza.

Officers were also made aware of another video, which is believed to be from a music event in London in November 2023.

Kneecap has also previously apologised to the families of murdered MPs after a clip appeared to show them calling for the deaths of MPs.

Counter terror cops are still investigating this alleged incident.

Kneecap at the BAFTA awards. Picture: Alamy

The group has seen gigs including a performance at the Eden Project in Cornwall on July 4 cancelled after the concert footage appeared.

But their performance in Brixton’s Brockwell Park was still set to go ahead as planned, Wide Awake said.

The festival said in a statement earlier this month: “After positive discussions with key stakeholders, Wide Awake festival can confirm that, as planned, Kneecap will be performing at this year’s festival on Friday, May 23 at Brockwell Park.

“Wide Awake Festival has a proud history of supporting the alternative music scene and we look forward to staging another unforgettable event showcasing the very best emerging and established talent.”

Formed in 2017, the group are known for their provocative lyrics and merchandise as well as their championing of the Irish language, their best known tracks include Get Your Brits Out, Better Way To Live and 3Cag.

Their self-titled film, roughly based on how they formed, secured a BAFTA win.