Kneecap star appears in court over Hezbollah flag allegation as hundreds rally in support of rapper

Kneecap's Liam Og O Hannaidh leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, through a crowd of supporters after he appeared charged with a terrorism offence. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Protestors gathered outside court today to support Kneecap member Mo Chara as he appeared for a hearing after being accused of a terrorism offence.

The rapper, whose real name is Liam Og O hAnnaidh, is accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig in November last year.

The 27-year-old arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court with bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and J J O Dochartaigh to cheers from hundreds of supporters.

All three members were wearing Free Mo Chara' T-shirts, while the accused wore a black-and-white keffiyeh as they stepped out of a vehicle and walked towards the court entrance.

As the group looked over the balcony, they smiled and gave a thumbs up to their fans - who held up signs stating 'Free Mo Chara', 'Stop Arming Israel', 'Liam's Too Pretty 4 Prison' and 'Defend Kneecap'.

Kneecap's Naoise O Caireallain (Moglai Bap) arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where his bandmate Liam Og O Hannaidh is appearing charged with a terrorism offence. Picture: Alamy

Police officers remove a counter-protesters (right) in the middle of the supporters of Kneecap's Liam Og O Hannaidh. Picture: Alamy

Og O hAnnaidh was charged with displaying a flag in a public place, 'in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation' - namely Hezbollah.

The alleged incident took place during a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, North London.

Outside the court on Wednesday, demonstrators draped in Palestinian and Irish flags gathered to show their support for Kneecap, while an Irish folk band performed traditional songs to the crowd.

A number of protesters also wore the band's iconic Irish flag-striped balaclava.

Police removed a pro-Israel protester who walked into the crowd wearing an Israeli flag which prompted boos, swearing and shouts of 'free Palestine'.

Speaking outside the court, a spokesperson for the band said: "Over 18 countries, 100,000 fans, 80 concerts, not a single complaint.

"Around the world Kneecap are hailed as heroes for speaking truth to power.

"The truth was outed. This was a rushed prosecution following the Coachella performance where Kneecap did not shy away from speaking truth to power.

"Oppression fears the freedom of expression but the reality is Kneecap would stand up to the freedom of expresssion and they will defend their rights. Not only the rights of them but the rights of artists and people all around the world.

"And it's not new for Irish people to be prosecuted under special powers and terrorism acts. But friends, fans, family do not be afraid we are on the right side of history.

"The more they come after Kneecap the louder we will get. If the British Government had any sense of history they will know they have already lost."

Mr O Caireallain also told fans on the court steps: "We'll be at Glastonbury on Saturday.'If you'll not there we'll be on the BBC if anyone watches the BBC. We've got Wembley in September but most importantly: Free, Free Palestine."

A supporter of Kneecap's Liam Og O Hannaidh oustide Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. Picture: Alamy

An Irish folk band performed traditional songs to the crowd outside court. Picture: Getty

Chants of "free free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free'" were heard as a van drove past with a sign that read: "More blacks, more dogs, more Irish, Mo Chara". Picture: Getty

Chants of "free free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free'" were heard as a van drove past with a sign that read: "More blacks, more dogs, more Irish, Mo Chara".

The band had described the prosecution as a 'witch hunt' in a post on X yesterday, which included a billboard with the above slogan - echoing the racist 'no blacks, no dogs, no Irish' signs commonplace in the windows of rooming houses in London in the 1950s.

Kneecap said they have 'never supported' Hamas or Hezbollah, both of which are banned in the UK.