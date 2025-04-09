Moment knife attacker 'films victim' while stabbing him during horror attack in London restaurant

The attack took place in a restaurant in Willesden. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

This is the moment a knife attacker paused during a frenzied stabbing, appearing to get his phone out and film the violence.

The attacker chased his victim into a restaurant in Willesden, north-west London, last Tuesday, kicking in the door.

In footage captured on CCTV, the victim falls to the floor as the attacker lunges at him with his knife.

After several blows with the knife, the attacker stops, pulls out his phone and appears to film as he continues to stab.

The attack came after a car crash involving the two men on the street outside.

The knifeman remains at large, over a week on.

The attack took place on Walm Lane in Willesden. Picture: Google Maps

The victim took himself to hospital, and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Officers said: "Police were called at around 9.06pm on Tuesday, April 1, to reports of a stabbing inside a restaurant in Walm Lane, Willesden.

“A man in his 20s then self-presented to the hospital with stab wounds. His condition is not life-threatening or life-changing.

“It is believed the victim was driving his car when he was followed by the suspect in another vehicle.

“A collision took place, and the victim ran into the restaurant where he was stabbed.

“No arrests have been made at this time. But officers continue to follow all available lines of enquiry.”