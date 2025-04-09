Moment knife attacker 'films victim' while stabbing him during horror attack in London restaurant

9 April 2025, 10:47

The attack took place in a restaurant in Willesden
The attack took place in a restaurant in Willesden. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

This is the moment a knife attacker paused during a frenzied stabbing, appearing to get his phone out and film the violence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The attacker chased his victim into a restaurant in Willesden, north-west London, last Tuesday, kicking in the door.

In footage captured on CCTV, the victim falls to the floor as the attacker lunges at him with his knife.

After several blows with the knife, the attacker stops, pulls out his phone and appears to film as he continues to stab.

The attack came after a car crash involving the two men on the street outside.

The knifeman remains at large, over a week on.

Read more: Murder probe as man knifed to death in double stabbing in London street

Read more: Moment London knife victim, 22, buys drinks for his killers before they stab him to death in street

The attack took place on Walm Lane in Willesden
The attack took place on Walm Lane in Willesden. Picture: Google Maps

The victim took himself to hospital, and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Officers said: "Police were called at around 9.06pm on Tuesday, April 1, to reports of a stabbing inside a restaurant in Walm Lane, Willesden.

“A man in his 20s then self-presented to the hospital with stab wounds. His condition is not life-threatening or life-changing.

“It is believed the victim was driving his car when he was followed by the suspect in another vehicle.

“A collision took place, and the victim ran into the restaurant where he was stabbed.

“No arrests have been made at this time. But officers continue to follow all available lines of enquiry.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Dismembered body of British scientist found in suitcase after vanishing in Columbia

Tributes paid to 'warm and funny' London scientist after his 'dismembered body was found in suitcase' in Colombia
Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jean-Claude Van Damme accused of having sex with five trafficked women at showbiz party

Glenn Armstrong bombarded the woman with unwanted messages prior to breaking into her Spennymoor home at around 4am on Thursday, January 2.

Stalker who bombarded ex with messages jailed for breaking into her home - after police find him at top of stairs with knife
Barry Dawson, 60, was killed after being shot through his front window, police have said

'Popular' County Durham dad, 60, was 'shot through his front window', police confirm

Boy, 15, and girl, 13, guilty of manslaughter following the death of Leicester pensioner Bhim Kohli

Bhim Kohli's teenage killers 'humiliated' pensioner in 'brutal and cruel' attack, says heartbroken daughter
Close up of a Police logo on a police officers uniform in Leeds,WEst Yorkshire,UK

Norwegian teenager arrested after being caught with guns in Yorkshire hotel room

More UK News

See more More UK News

Veterans march through Horse Guards Parade during the Remembrance Sunday parade of veterans in London, 2024.

Council U-turns on 'ridiculous' decision to cancel VE day parade

Aldi store

Aldi issues urgent 'do not eat' warning as supermarket pulls popular product over 'contamination risk'
The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions on Tyneside, following a major collision which caused 'serious injuries'.

Horror pile-up leaves five people in hospital and at least four police cars wrecked - with major A-road closed
2025 marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War

Fury as council makes 'ridiculous' decision to skip VE day parade for being 'elitist'

Shocking analysis shows waiting times for larger social homes exceeds 100 years

Shock analysis shows waiting lists for larger social homes now exceeds 100 years

Universal has confirmed it's opening its first European theme park in Bedfordshire

Universal theme park set to open in Bedfordshire in 2031 in multi-billion pound boost for economy

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News