Man charged with attempted murder in connection to 'knife attack' outside supermarket

5 August 2025, 13:31 | Updated: 5 August 2025, 13:54

The back of a police officer wearing a high-vis jacket
Man charged with attempted murder following knife attack in Southampton. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

A man has been charged with attempted murder after two people were injured in a knife attack outside a supermarket.

The incident took place outside Aldi in Bevois Valley, Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Azzedvie Mahmoudi, 46, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, one of attempted GBH, three of threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place, and one of possessing a blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

Alda Supermarket, Bevois Valley, Southampton, Hampshire, UK
Alda Supermarket, Bevois Valley, Southampton, Hampshire, UK. Picture: Alamy

He has been remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on August 5.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: "Police were called just after 12.45pm on Sunday, August 3, to a report that a number of people had been threatened and two had suffered injuries outside a store in Bevois Valley Road.

"Officers from our local neighbourhood policing teams have been conducting additional patrols in the area, and if you do have any concerns then please do speak with them."

