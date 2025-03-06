Crossbow killer guilty of raping ex 'in sexual act of spite' during triple murder of racing commentator's family

6 March 2025, 15:25 | Updated: 6 March 2025, 15:46

Kyle Clifford has been found guilty of rape after admitting killing the family
Kyle Clifford has been found guilty of rape after admitting killing the family. Picture: Herts Police

By Kit Heren

Triple killer Kyle Clifford, 26, who murdered his ex-girlfriend Louise Hunt along with her mother Carol and sister Hannah, has been found guilty of the rape of Louise.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He killed them with a crossbow and knife attack in their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire last July.

The 26-year-old was found guilty by a jury at Cambridge Crown Court after around 45 minutes - accepting the prosecution's case that the rape on Louise was a "violent, sexual act of spite".

Clifford was tried in his absence after refusing to leave his cell at HMP Belmarsh, the court was told.

The defendant became "enraged" when his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend Louise ended their 18-month relationship - leading him to "carefully" plan the July 9 murders.

Clifford gained access to the family home by deceiving 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, before stabbing her to death in a "brutal knife attack".

Read more: Crossbow triple killer ‘raped ex in act of spite’ before murdering family of racing commentator, court hears

Read more: Crossbow killer ‘tricked his way into victims’ home by telling his ex's mother ‘he was dropping off some of her stuff'

Louise Hunt
Louise Hunt. Picture: Social media

After killing Carol, the defendant then "lay in wait" for an hour for Louise to enter the house, before restraining, raping and ultimately murdering her with a crossbow.

He then fatally shot 28-year-old Hannah Hunt when she returned to the property in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, after work.

Clifford previously admitted three counts of murder, one of false imprisonment against Louise, and two counts of possession of offensive weapons - the crossbow and the knife.

Prosecutors said the "violent misogyny promoted" by controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate "fuelled" Clifford's attacks.

Hannah Hunt and Carol Hunt
Hannah Hunt and Carol Hunt. Picture: Social media

Clifford searched for Tate's podcast less than 24 hours before the murders, the court was told.

The court heard how the killer hid the fact he had relationships with other women during his time with Louise and was signed up to online dating sites Hinge and Bumble.

The court heard that customers of Louise's dog grooming business, based in a pod in the Hunt family's garden, were using the gate at the side of the house "not realising what was happening" when Carol was murdered.

The jury panel was told a faint scream could be heard from the address shortly after Louise entered the house, and she was found to have been restrained with tape at the wrist and ankles.

Hannah is heard on audio at the Hunt family home saying "Kyle I swear to God" after returning home and appearing to find Clifford in the house, the court heard.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said Hannah messaged her partner, Alex Klein, telling him to "call police... immediately. To mine. Now. Kyle here. Police now. He's tying us up".

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford buys rope before killing mum and two daughters

Clifford's sister had messaged him on the day of the attacks asking him "what are you playing at?" when she realised he had taken the crossbow out with him.

The defendant told her he was doing nothing "illegal" and that he was shooting it in his friend's back garden.

Following the attacks, Clifford, who served in the military from 2019 for around three years, became the subject of a manhunt for a number of hours before he was found injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London.

He had shot himself in the chest with the crossbow he had used to kill Louise and Hannah, which left him paralysed from the chest downwards.

The court heard Louise's friends and family "hoped that the relationship would come to an end" after they became concerned about the way Clifford treated her.

The jury was told Louise had shared with her friends that he had a "nasty temper" and that he behaved in an "aggressive manner", with her sister Hannah deeming him to be "disrespectful, rude and arrogant".

Louise made a note on her phone five days before the murders titled "When you're sad, look", which set out how Clifford was "racist", had "commented he did not like transgender people" and had used "belittling language".

Ms Morgan said that in the days leading up to the attacks, Clifford had searched for how to purchase a crossbow and had accessed pornography, including for a video of former HMP Wandsworth prison officer Linda De Sousa Abreu, who admitted having sex with a prisoner last year.

The prosecutor said the defendant's violent intentions were shown "through the use of weapons and his sexual preoccupations".

Clifford will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Kyle Clifford has been found guilty of rape after admitting killing the family.

Crocodile tears: Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford sobs as he refuses to speak to police 28 times after triple murder and rape
The brother of Olympic breakdancer Rachel “Raygun” Gunn has been charged after dealing with proceeds from an alleged fraud syndicate

Brother of viral Olympic breakdancer 'Raygun' charged over involvement in $100K crypto fraud
The stunning moment a robber was kicked out of a shop by a customer with a black belt in karate.

Moment robber gets shock of his life when high heel wearing customer turns out to be a black belt in karate
Gisele Pelicot has been criticised by her daughter for not backing her claim that she was also raped by Dominique Pelicot

Ex-wife of ‘Monster of Avignon’ criticised by daughter for abandoning her as fellow victim

Joanne Sharkey has admitted killing Baby Callum 27 years ago

Woman admits killing baby found in woodland 27 years ago

Claudiu-Karol Kondor

Delivery driver killed when thief 'deliberately slammed him into parked car' to shake him loose after stealing van

More UK News

See more More UK News

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she will be writing to the Sentencing Council to 'register her displeasure' following criticism from shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick.

Justice Secretary calls for controversial 'two-tier' sentencing rules to be 'reconsidered' as she threatens law change
Poppy Atkinson

First pictures of 'football-mad' girl, 10, killed by car on football pitch in Cumbria, as family pay tribute
Police crime scene tape UK

Girl, 12, dies after being hit by car while getting off school bus

b

Winter 'certainly not over' for NHS warn health chiefs - as near record levels of people in hospital with norovirus
c

Captain Tom Moore's daughter's £2m house goes up for sale again

Around 40 firefighters battled to extinguish the huge fire at a mixed-use building on Tottenham Street in Euston

Man in hospital after being pulled from flames in central London fire

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News