'Downright evil' serial rapist, 19, who held axe to throat of one of his victims jailed for 'horrifying crimes'

Kyle Jackson has been jailed for seven years for his "horrifying crimes". Picture: Police Scotland

By Flaminia Luck

A serial rapist who held an axe to the throat of one of his teenage victims has been jailed for his "downright evil" crimes.

Kyle Jackson, from Paisley, was jailed for seven years at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

His offending started when he was just 14, the court heard, and carried on at different places in the Renfrewshire town between 2020 to 2022.

Jackson repeatedly preyed on the first girl and choked her until she was unconscious in a wooded area.

The court heard he also cut holes in the tights that she was wearing, the BBC reported.

Another girl - his other victim - was also choked by Jackson which caused her to lose consciousness to “the danger of her life”.

He also kicked her in the face, causing her injury, and repeatedly held his arm around her head in a headlock and twisted her neck.

He also raped her despite her pleas to stop and repeatedly threatened her, the Daily Record reported.

He took pictures of her when she was upset, and used his mobile phone to record her carrying out a sex act.

Jackson was found guilty of a number of serious offences including rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault at the High Court in Paisley on Wednesday, 11 June, 2025, following an extensive police investigation.

The offences took place between September 2020 and October 2022.

He was also issued with a non-harassment order.

'Downright evil'

After Jackson's conviction in Paisley last month the families of his victims released a joint statement.

It said: "They have to live with the trauma of what he has done to them for the rest of their lives."

"The crimes that were committed by Kyle Jackson were downright evil and we now feel justice has been served by the jury finding him guilty of the charges."

'Horrifying crimes'

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Campbell said: “Kyle Jackson is a dangerous man who carried out these horrifying crimes across a number of years, and he will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.

“This outcome was made possible thanks to the victims who came forward and reported him and I commend them for the strength they have shown during the investigation and court proceedings. Our thoughts remain with them, and I hope this sentencing offers them some comfort as they move forward with their lives.

“Officers carried out extensive enquiries during the course of this investigation, and I would like to reassure our communities that we are committed to investigating all reports of sexual crimes. We remain determined to bring those responsible to justice no matter how much time has passed.

“I urge anyone who has been the victim of any offence of this nature to come forward to police – you will be fully supported by our officers and partner agencies.”