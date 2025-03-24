Kyle Walker's wife fined after pleading guilty to using phone behind wheel of her car

24 March 2025, 17:31

Annie Kilner has admitted having mobile phone behind wheel of her £70,000 Mercedes
Annie Kilner has admitted having mobile phone behind wheel of her £70,000 Mercedes. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The wife of England international footballer Kyle Walker has been fined and given points on her licence for holding a phone while behind the wheel of her car.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Annie Kilner, 32, did not attend the brief hearing at Chester Magistrates' Court where her solicitor, Nick Ross, entered a guilty plea on her behalf to the charge of not being in a position where she could have proper control of her vehicle.

Kilner, from Prestbury, was given three penalty points to add to the six points already on her licence and £677 in fines and costs.

Annie Kilner during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium
Annie Kilner during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner files for divorce - after Lauryn Goodman affair scandal turned their relationship ‘ugly’

Read More: Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner demands £15m from Man City star to 'consider giving marriage another go'

Michael O'Kane, prosecuting, told the court at around 8.30pm on June 8 last year, Pc David O'Connor of Cheshire Police was on patrol and stopped at traffic lights on Bollington Lane in Alderley Edge.

Mr O'Kane continued: "As he was waiting a car passed the vehicle, a black Mercedes people carrier EQV 300.

"He observed the driver, Miss Kilner, she had her mobile phone in her left hand with the other hand on the steering wheel.

"The officer then pursued and stopped the vehicle and engaged in conversation with the defendant.

"She said, 'My kids are at padel' and that she was late."

The court heard a not guilty plea had initially been entered but Mr Ross, representing Ms Kilner, said she now admitted the offence.

Mr Ross said she admitted the offence of not having proper control of her vehicle, rather than the offence of driving whilst using a mobile phone.

He said the police officer suspected she may have been talking to someone on the phone but did not see her lips moving and she did not have the phone to her ear.

He added: "This was a low-speed incident, an unremarkable incident and the defendant was on her way to collect her four children on that evening in question and she apologises for the offence."

Chairwoman of the magistrates bench, Jean Bamford, imposed a fine of £198, with £400 costs and a £79 victim surcharge.

She added: "Three points will go on her driving licence, that makes nine points. She will have to drive very carefully from now on."

Walker, who has four children with Kilner and two more with model and influencer Lauryn Goodman, is currently on loan from Manchester City to AC Milan.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

d

Three gangsters guilty of botched bid to murder mastermind behind Britain's biggest robbery
Neighbours were "gobsmacked" over the incident.

'Gobsmacked' neighbours recall two hours of mayhem after 'knife-wielding thugs' gatecrash party in primary school
Police tracked a stolen caravan travelling south on the A1

Police search for boy, 12, accused of using BMW to drive off with holiday caravan

Lucy Thomson was found guilty of assaulting and abusing a security guard

Miss Scotland 'bit two security guards and called one the n-word' as she was kicked out of rugby competition
Live facial recognition cameras being deployed in south London last year

Met Police gets first permanent facial recognition cameras in London, sparking fears of 'dystopian nightmare'
Mother Of Murdered Brianna Ghey Meets Labour Leader Keir Starmer

Mother of murdered teen Brianna Ghey calls for social media ban for under-16s

More UK News

See more More UK News

Bayford won a whopping £148million EuroMillions jackpot with then-wife Gillian in 2012.

EuroMillions jackpot winner scraps plans to build children's theme park on country estate

University of London Queen Mary College Queens Building in Mile End Road London

Students left horrified after camera discovered under desk at university

Heathrow’s backup power 'was never designed to support whole airport,' the Transport Secretary has said.

Heathrow’s backup power 'was never designed to support whole airport,' says Transport Secretary
Screen grab taken from PA Video of Heathrow Airport CEO Thomas Woldbye issuing a statement following the disruption at the airport throughout the day following a fire at a electric substation nearby. Picture date: Friday March 21, 2025.

Heathrow boss to be hauled in and quizzed by MPs following airport shutdown

The case was found in one sheep on a farm in Yorkshire

World’s first case of bird flu in sheep found on UK farm

ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM

Tate brothers return to Romania to 'prove their innocence' amid rape and trafficking accusations

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News