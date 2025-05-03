Man 'stabbed in neck by about ten boys with axes and machetes' in East London street

3 May 2025, 01:04 | Updated: 3 May 2025, 07:52

Police attend the scene where a man has been attacked on Lowell Street near Commercial Road in East London.
Police attend the scene where a man has been attacked on Lowell Street near Commercial Road in East London. Picture: LBC

By Josef Al Shemary

A large police presence was seen attending the scene where a man was attacked by 'a large group of boys armed with axes and machetes'.

It appears the victim was stabbed in the neck before emergency services attended and took him to hospital.

A witness who saw the incident told LBC a man was attacked by a group of ‘about 10 boys with axes and machetes’

A large police presence could be seen on Lowell Street near Commercial Road in Shadwell, east London.

Paramedics tended to the man's injuries on the scene before taking him to the hospital.

It is unclear how serious his injuries are, and what condition he is in.

Police were seen talking to witnesses on the busy London street, as a section has been cordoned off.

The road appears to be open for traffic.

Not much else is currently known about the incident. The Met police and London Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

