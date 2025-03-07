Breaking News

Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of murder after 16-year-old Lathaniel Burrell shot dead in south London

Lathaniel Burrell. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after 16-year-old Lathaniel Burrell was shot dead in south London.

Lathaniel Burrell died at the scene after being shot in Paradise Road, in Stockwell, on Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Croydon, south London on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said: "Our detectives are working hard to piece together the events of Tuesday afternoon and identify those responsible for killing Lathaniel.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with information about Lathaniel’s murder to please come forward and speak to us.”

Police cars near the scene in Paradise Road, Clapham, south London on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

If you have any information which may help the investigation, please call 101 with the reference 4116/04MAR.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 if you want to remain anonymous.

A witness said Lathaniel was "lovely", adding: "He had one sister, loved Manchester United."

The witness went on: "He was such a nice boy, we are devastated. It’s such a terrible thing. My mum has spoken to his mum who is devastated. She’s in shock."

The scene in Paradise Road after the shooting. Picture: Alamy

Police were called out at 3.21pm on Tuesday, March 4 to reports of a shooting. Officers rushed to the scene along with ambulance workers.

Paramedics rom London's Air Ambulance and the London Ambulance Service could not save Lathaniel, who died at the scene.