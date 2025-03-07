Breaking News

Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of murder after 16-year-old Lathaniel Burrell shot dead in south London

7 March 2025, 14:46 | Updated: 7 March 2025, 14:57

Lathaniel Burrell
Lathaniel Burrell. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after 16-year-old Lathaniel Burrell was shot dead in south London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lathaniel Burrell died at the scene after being shot in Paradise Road, in Stockwell, on Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Croydon, south London on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said: "Our detectives are working hard to piece together the events of Tuesday afternoon and identify those responsible for killing Lathaniel.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with information about Lathaniel’s murder to please come forward and speak to us.”

Police cars near the scene in Paradise Road, Clapham, south London on Wednesday
Police cars near the scene in Paradise Road, Clapham, south London on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

If you have any information which may help the investigation, please call 101 with the reference 4116/04MAR.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 if you want to remain anonymous.

A witness said Lathaniel was "lovely", adding: "He had one sister, loved Manchester United."

The witness went on: "He was such a nice boy, we are devastated. It’s such a terrible thing. My mum has spoken to his mum who is devastated. She’s in shock."

The scene in Paradise Road after the shooting
The scene in Paradise Road after the shooting. Picture: Alamy

Police were called out at 3.21pm on Tuesday, March 4 to reports of a shooting. Officers rushed to the scene along with ambulance workers.

Paramedics rom London's Air Ambulance and the London Ambulance Service could not save Lathaniel, who died at the scene.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Katrin Ivanova (left to right), Tihomir Ivanchev and Vanya Gaberova were found guilty of conspiracy to spy

Three Bulgarians convicted of being part of 'one of largest' Russian spy rings ever found in UK
Amen Taklay

Murder investigation underway after 15-year-old boy found dead in street

16 Just Stop Oil activists challenged jail terms of between 15 months and five years

Co-founder of Just Stop Oil has sentence reduced after appeal

Former Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson is among 12 people charged with bribery and misconduct

Former Liverpool mayor and city politician among 12 charged with bribery and misconduct

Kyle Clifford has been found guilty of rape after admitting killing the family.

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford was 'fuelled' by Andrew Tate videos before rape and murders, court told
Lesma-Rose Wibier

Girl, 4, who died in suspected arson attack in Manchester pictured for the first time

More UK News

See more More UK News

Travel chaos as an unexploded WW2 bomb cancels Eurostar services between London to Paris

Eurostar confirms Paris trains to restart on Saturday as unexploded WW2 bomb pictured for first time
Shoppers are facing a shortage of bananas across the UK

Banana shortage hits UK supermarkets following tropical storms

Saffron Cole-Nottage

Mother, 32, died after slipping twice on seafront path and getting trapped head-first between rocks, inquest hears
An easyJet plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a dispute between two families

EasyJet plane forced to make emergency landing after families 'brawl' over The Karate Kid

Maria Eftimova slipped while attempting to climb rocks on Tryfan mountain with friends

Woman, 28, fell 65ft to her death after 'slipping' from mountain ledge on scrambling expedition with friends
Drivers have been warned of disruption as a section of the M25 is planned to close until Monday

M25 closures set to disrupt drivers this weekend – find out if you are affected

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News