Laurence Fox charged with sexual offence after ‘sharing upskirting photo' on social media

25 March 2025, 12:47 | Updated: 25 March 2025, 13:46

08 November 2020. London, UK. Actor, politician and leader of the Reclaim Party Laurence Fox and veterans pays his respects at the Royal Military memorial on Remembrance Sunday at at Hyde Park Corner. Photo bye Ray Tang.
08 November 2020. London, UK. Actor, politician and leader of the Reclaim Party Laurence Fox and veterans pays his respects at the Royal Military memorial on Remembrance Sunday at at Hyde Park Corner. Photo bye Ray Tang. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Laurence Fox has been charged with a sexual offences after he ‘shared an upskirting photo' on social media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The charge follows the release of the image on social media platform X, with the 46-year-old star first accused of re-posting the image on his X account in April 2024.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Fox has now been charged under Section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

The incident saw Fox accused of sharing the compromising photo of TV star Narinder Kaur on social media.

The law makes it a crime to intentionally share sexual images of someone without their consent, with the intention of causing "alarm, distress, humiliation, or for sexual gratification".

He is now due to appear at Westminster Magistrate's Court on April 24.

If convicted, Fox faces up to two years in prison, with the risk of being placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

England, London, Whitehall, outside Downing Street, 23rd March 2024, Rally with the English Defence League and Turning Point UK wiith Lawrence Fox founder of the Reclaim Party.
England, London, Whitehall, outside Downing Street, 23rd March 2024, Rally with the English Defence League and Turning Point UK wiith Lawrence Fox founder of the Reclaim Party. Picture: Alamy

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A man has been charged with a sexual offence following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

“Laurence Fox, 46, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 24 April charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. 

Read more: Female athletes to undergo mandatory testing to make sure they are biological women and 'protect sport's integrity'

Read more: Trump's Cabinet call Europe 'pathetic freeloaders' in bombshell leaked texts as journalist accidentally added to chat

“The charge relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024,” the force added.

It comes after Fox was ordered to pay £180,000 in damages to two people he labelled "paedophiles" on social media.

Westminster, London, UK. 27th Jul, 2024. Supporters of Tommy Robinson gathered in The Strand by the Royal Courts of Justice for a protest march to Trafalgar Square.
Westminster, London, UK. 27th Jul, 2024. Supporters of Tommy Robinson gathered in The Strand by the Royal Courts of Justice for a protest march to Trafalgar Square. Picture: Alamy

The actor-turned-politician was sued by former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and drag artist Crystal over the row on Twitter.

Fox called Mr Blake and the former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant, whose real name is Colin Seymour, "paedophiles" in a clash over a decision by Sainsbury's to mark Black History Month in October 2020.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Emile, 2, went missing from a holiday home in the Alps and his remains were found months later

Grandparents of French boy, 2, found dead in Alps arrested on suspicion of murder and hiding his corpse
The most common cause of death among victims of domestic abuse was suspected suicide for the second year running, a new report shows.

More domestic abusers to be charged with manslaughter after partner ends own life, police say
Amen T

Second boy charged with murder of 15-year-old found dead in Glasgow street

Police hunting the alpaca attacker were seen at the scene on Sunday after four animals killed.

Police hunt alpaca attacker after four animals killed with fifth 'shot in the face' in 'highly distressing' incident
Ant Middleton gives a speech at the Reform Party 2024 Conference

TV star Ant Middleton banned as director at own company over £1m unpaid tax

d

Three gangsters guilty of botched bid to murder mastermind behind Britain's biggest robbery

More UK News

See more More UK News

School students browsing books in library

Kids ‘swipe books like they’re iPads’, says primary teacher - as child literacy drops since Covid
How the Lower Thames Crossing could look

£10bn Lower Thames Crossing greenlit after £300m planning application that ran 250 times as long as War and Peace
It is not appropriate for ministers to accept free concert tickets, housing minister Matthew Pennycook has said.

It's not appropriate for ministers to accept free concert tickets, says housing minister in swipe at Rachel Reeves
Tourists visiting Arlington Row in Bibury

'England's most beautiful village' flooded by 'intolerable' TikTok tourists, as residents hit back
Charlie Mullins has revealed he was threatened with being stripped of his OBE

Labour threatened to take my OBE, says Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins

Matthew Pennycook

Government 'laser focused' on not buying solar panels from companies with forced labour, says minister

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News