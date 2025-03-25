Laurence Fox charged with sexual offence after ‘sharing upskirting photo' on social media

By Danielle de Wolfe

Laurence Fox has been charged with a sexual offences after he ‘shared an upskirting photo' on social media.

The charge follows the release of the image on social media platform X, with the 46-year-old star first accused of re-posting the image on his X account in April 2024.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Fox has now been charged under Section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

The incident saw Fox accused of sharing the compromising photo of TV star Narinder Kaur on social media.

The law makes it a crime to intentionally share sexual images of someone without their consent, with the intention of causing "alarm, distress, humiliation, or for sexual gratification".

He is now due to appear at Westminster Magistrate's Court on April 24.

If convicted, Fox faces up to two years in prison, with the risk of being placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A man has been charged with a sexual offence following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

“Laurence Fox, 46, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 24 April charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

“The charge relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024,” the force added.

It comes after Fox was ordered to pay £180,000 in damages to two people he labelled "paedophiles" on social media.

The actor-turned-politician was sued by former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and drag artist Crystal over the row on Twitter.

Fox called Mr Blake and the former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant, whose real name is Colin Seymour, "paedophiles" in a clash over a decision by Sainsbury's to mark Black History Month in October 2020.