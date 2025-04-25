Laurence Fox pleads not guilty to sharing upskirting photo of TV star Narinder Kaur

25 April 2025, 16:54

Laurence Fox arrived at court wearing grey jeans, a light blue shirt and a black cap
Laurence Fox arrived at court wearing grey jeans, a light blue shirt and a black cap. Picture: Getty Images

By Frankie Elliott

Laurence Fox has denied sharing a compromising photo of TV star Narinder Kaur on social media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 46-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday accused of posting the image online in April 2024 of Kaur, 52, who appears regularly on Good Morning Britain.

The actor-turned-politician, of Peldon in Essex, entered a plea of not guilty to the two charges under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

The first count alleges he shared a “photograph or film of person in intimate state intending to cause alarm, distress or humiliation”.

The second charge alleges he sent a “photograph or film of genitals to cause alarm, distress or humiliation”.

Fox - who arrived at court wearing grey jeans, a light blue shirt and a black cap - spoke only to confirm his name and enter his not guilty pleas during the brief hearing.

He will now appear before a jury at Woolwich Crown Court, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 23.

Fox arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court with his partner Elizabeth Barker
Fox arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court with his partner Elizabeth Barker. Picture: Getty

The police said Fox had previously been “charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003” which “relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024."

Section 66A relates to "cyber flashing" and was introduced in 2023 which makes it an offence to intentionally share a sexual image of someone without consent, with the aim of causing alarm, distress, humiliation or for sexual gratification.

Upskirting, taking pictures of people under their clothes without their permission, became a specific criminal offence in 2019.

Offenders can face up to two years in jail and be placed on the sex offenders’ register.

