Laurence Fox pleads not guilty to encouraging ULEZ camera destruction

Laurence Fox outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where he is charged with allegedly encouraging people to damage Ulez cameras. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Laurence Fox has denied encouraging people to damage ultra low emission zone (Ulez) cameras in London.

Actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox has denied inciting damage to London's ultra low emission zone (Ulez) cameras.

Fox allegedly wrote on X about cameras being torn down, and praised anti-Ulez activists known as “Blade Runners”.

He posted messages on the social media site between 12 September to 4 October 2023, and was told by prosecution that the posts were capable of “encouraging the commission of an either-way offence”.

Fox, 46, pleaded not guilty to the charge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A vandalised Ulez camera in Bexley, London. Picture: Alamy

Transport for London (TfL) said in the relevant period there were about 700 incidents of damage to cameras with a cost of more than £920,000, according to prosecutors.

Encouraging someone to threaten damage to property can result in the same sentence as making the threat, which is up to 10 years in prison, the Sentencing Council confirmed.

Fox was granted unconditional bail to attend Croydon Crown Court on 13 June.

Cameras, which allow TfL to monitor the cars that enter and exit the zone, have been repeatedly damaged after the Ulez area was expanded to cover all of London in 2023.

Fox arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court with fiancee Elizabeth Barker (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire). Picture: Alamy

Vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee when used in the Ulez zone, or face a fine.

Videos have been posted online showing "Blade Runners" cutting the cameras' wires or completely removing the devices.

In April, Fox pleaded not guilty to sharing upskirting photo of TV star Narinder Kaur.