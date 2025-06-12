Laurence Fox to stand trial accused of sex offences after ‘sharing upskirting photo of TV star Narinder Kaur

Laurence Fox and his partner Elizabeth Barker at Woolwich Crown Court in London, where he has been charged under section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 after allegedly sharing a compromising photo of Narinder Kaur on social media. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Laurence Fox could face trial in 2027 over allegations he shared a compromising photo of TV star Narinder Kaur on social media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actor-turned-activist is alleged to have shared a compromising image in a tweet posted in April 2024 of Kaur, 52.

Ms Kaur, who has waived her right to anonymity, sat in the public gallery at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday as Fox, of Peldon in Essex, appeared charged with two counts under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Narinder Kaur at Woolwich Crown Court in London, where Laurence Fox has been charged under section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 after allegedly sharing a compromising photo of her on social media. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Three girls admit killing pensioner, 75, in street attack in London

Read More: Al Qaida-inspired student who stabbed MP could walk free from prison

The 47-year-old defendant is accused of sharing a photograph of a person's genitals "intending that the person or another person would see the genitals, and for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, and being reckless as to whether that person would be caused alarm, distress or humiliation" in the first count.

The second count alleges he shared a photograph which showed, or appeared to show, "another person in an intimate state, with the intention of causing that person alarm, distress or humiliation".

The court hearing on Thursday was listed for plea and trial preparation but Fox, who was wearing a white shirt and grey blazer with jeans, was not asked to enter any pleas.

A provisional trial with a time estimate of four days was set for December 6 2027 at the same court, with Fox granted bail to appear for a further case management hearing on November 14 this year.

Sarah Forshaw KC, defending, asked the court if it would be possible to look at whether other venues may be able to accommodate an earlier trial as "December 2027 is a long way ahead".

The police previously said Fox had been "charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003" which "relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024".

Section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act relates to "cyber flashing".

The charge, introduced in 2023, makes it an offence to intentionally share a sexual image of someone without consent, with the aim of causing alarm, distress, humiliation or for sexual gratification.

Upskirting, taking pictures of people under their clothes without their permission, became a specific criminal offence in 2019.

Offenders can face up to two years in jail and be placed on the sex offenders' register.

Fox was fired from GB News in October 2023 after an on-air rant about journalist Ava Evans.

He previously starred as James Hathaway in ITV's drama series Lewis.