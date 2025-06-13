Laurence Fox faces trial in 2026 accused of encouraging Ulez camera destruction

13 June 2025, 17:23

Former GB News presenter Laurence Fox at Woolwich Crown Court in London.
Former GB News presenter Laurence Fox at Woolwich Crown Court in London. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Laurence Fox faces a trial in March next year for encouraging people to damage Ulez cameras.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The actor-turned-activist appeared at Croydon Crown Court on Friday relating to social media posts on X from 2023, court officials said.

Fox, 47, has denied encouraging or assisting people to damage Ulez cameras through social media messages from September 12 to October 4 2023.

A trial date has been set for March 23.

The former actor and GB News presenter is not required to appear at the next hearing, a pre-trial review on February 27.

Read more: Laurence Fox pleads not guilty to encouraging ULEZ camera destruction

Read more: Laurence Fox pleads not guilty to sharing upskirting photo of TV star Narinder Kaur

Narinder Kaur at Woolwich Crown Court in London, where Laurence Fox has been charged under section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 after allegedly sharing a compromising photo of her on social media. Picture date: Thursday June 12, 2025.
Narinder Kaur at Woolwich Crown Court in London, where Laurence Fox has been charged under section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 after allegedly sharing a compromising photo of her on social media. Picture date: Thursday June 12, 2025. Picture: Alamy

He could also face trial in 2027 over allegations he shared a compromising photo of TV star Narinder Kaur on social media.

Ms Kaur, who has waived her right to anonymity, sat in the public gallery at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday as Fox, of Peldon in Essex, appeared charged with two counts under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Fox is is accused of sharing a photograph of a person's genitals "intending that the person or another person would see the genitals, and for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, and being reckless as to whether that person would be caused alarm, distress or humiliation" in the first count.

The second count alleges he shared a photograph which showed, or appeared to show, "another person in an intimate state, with the intention of causing that person alarm, distress or humiliation".

The court hearing on Thursday was listed for plea and trial preparation but Fox, who was wearing a white shirt and grey blazer with jeans, was not asked to enter any pleas.

A provisional trial with a time estimate of four days was set for December 6 2027 at the same court, with Fox granted bail to appear for a further case management hearing on November 14 this year.

Sarah Forshaw KC, defending, asked the court if it would be possible to look at whether other venues may be able to accommodate an earlier trial as "December 2027 is a long way ahead".

The police previously said Fox had been "charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003" which "relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024".Section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act relates to "cyber flashing".

The charge, introduced in 2023, makes it an offence to intentionally share a sexual image of someone without consent, with the aim of causing alarm, distress, humiliation or for sexual gratification.Upskirting, taking pictures of people under their clothes without their permission, became a specific criminal offence in 2019.Offenders can face up to two years in jail and be placed on the sex offenders' register.

Fox was fired from GB News in October 2023 after an on-air rant about journalist Ava Evans.He previously starred as James Hathaway in ITV's drama series Lewis.

