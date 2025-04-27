Community in shock following attack in broad daylight on Leeds street

Two women were seriously injured in the incident which took place in the Headingley area of Leeds. Picture: Tom Horn

By Flaminia Luck

A community in Leeds is in shock following an attack which took place in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East said two women were seriously injured in the incident in which a crossbow and a firearm were recovered.

West Yorkshire Police had been called Otley Road at 2.47pm following reports of a man seen with weapons and officers found three people with injuries that were not treated as life-threatening.

That night, CTP North East said two women were taken to hospital and that it took over the probe "due to the circumstances surrounding the incident".

The third, a 38-year-old man, was arrested and taken to hospital with a self-inflicted injury, it added.

Picture: Social media

Neighbours living near the incident under investigation by counter-terror police have been taking extra time to chat to one another, a local councillor has said.

'Subdued'

Headingley and Hyde Park Ward Councillor Tim Goodall told the PA news agency on Sunday: "Residents are shocked, I'm obviously really feeling for anyone that was directly affected by it.

"When I was there yesterday evening it was quite a subdued atmosphere but people just wanted to stop and chat a bit today.

"Obviously it's a shocking thing and people are just taking their time to talk and just chat with neighbours and local residents, reassure each other.

"You get the sense that people are stopping for chats in the street more than they normally would".

The incident occurred on a sunny afternoon where people enjoy the Otley Run pub crawl on Saturdays.

More than 15 pubs are on the route and it is attempted by groups of students and residents, as well as stag and hen dos, often in fancy dress.

Picture: Tom Horn

One venue on the Otley Run, Taylor's Sports Bar and Grill, posted on Facebook on Saturday evening to say it would be closed until further notice "due to unforeseen circumstances".

It comes just days before the summer term starts for many university courses.

St Michael's Church in Headingley offered a church service at 7pm on Saturday in response, Mr Goodall said.

'Shock and numbness'

The Bishop of Kirkstall, Arun Arora, who oversees the City of Leeds for the Church of England, said a service was also offered on Sunday morning.

He said: "There is an understandable sense of shock and numbness for people hearing news of Saturday's events.

"Prayers were offered in church services this morning close to where the attack occurred and space was made in chapels for silent prayer following the services.

"We will continue to pray for those who were injured in the attack and those who witnessed it.

"We are thankful for the emergency services who attended the incident and those people who supported the victims of the attack at the scene."

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said her thoughts were with the victims of the incident in Leeds, adding she was being updated on the situation.

On Saturday night Head of CTP North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said: "From the inquiries undertaken so far, there is no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the attack, and, at this time, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident."

The counter-terror force added: "Extensive inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and explore any potential motivation.

"We are keeping an open mind as we are gathering as much information as possible to find out exactly what happened."

Picture: Tom Horn

Assistant Chief Constable Carl Galvin, from West Yorkshire Police and who commanded the police operation, said: "Due to the inquiry being active we are limited in what we can say, but I do want to reassure residents that everything possible is being done to investigate and understand what took place.

"I also want to thank members of the public for the support they gave victims and the emergency services as we attended the scene."

People have been urged not to speculate online or share information or footage that could impact the investigation.