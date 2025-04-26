Counter terror police take over investigation into 'serious incident' in Leeds after firearm and crossbow recovered

26 April 2025, 22:55 | Updated: 26 April 2025, 23:03

Police are at the scene of a "serious incident" near where the Otley Run pub crawl takes place in Leeds
Two women were left seriously injured in the incident. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said it has taken over the investigation into an incident in Leeds which left two women seriously injured "due to the circumstances surrounding the incident".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A crossbow and a firearm were recovered from the scene in Otley Road, Leeds, after two women were seriously injured, a statement from Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

"Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries, two of which were women and were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The third, a 38-year-old man, has been arrested and taken to the hospital due to a self-inflicted injury.

"Two weapons have been recovered from the scene, which were a crossbow and a firearm."

The statement added: "Due to the circumstances surrounding the incident, Counter Terrorism Policing North East have taken responsibility for leading the investigation with the support of West Yorkshire Police.

"Extensive enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and explore any potential motivation."

Officers were called to Otley Road in the Headingley area at 2.47pm on Saturday and found three people with injuries.

The incident happened near where the Otley Run takes place, a popular pub crawl often done by groups of university students.

Police remain in the area
Police were called to Otley Road in the Headingley area on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Tom Horn

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said her thoughts were with the victims of the incident in Leeds, adding she was being updated on the situation.

In a statement, the Home Secretary said: "I am being kept updated on the serious violent incident in Leeds this afternoon.

"Thank you to the police and emergency services for their swift response.

"My thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this attack."

Read more: Horror as 'human remains' found in wooded area in popular seaside town, with police 'searching abandoned caravan'

Read more: ‘Distracted’ dentist avoids jail after killing cycling pensioner

Head of CTP North East Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley said: “Although our enquiries are still at a very early stage, the circumstances surrounding this incident have resulted in Counter Terrorism Policing taking the lead for this investigation.

“From the enquiries undertaken so far, there is no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the attack, and, at this time, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.”

A cordon has been put in place
A 38-year-old man has been arrested and taken to the hospital due to a self-inflicted injury. Picture: Tom Horn

Earlier, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to Otley Road, Leeds at 2.47pm today to reports of an ongoing serious incident involving a man seen with weapons.

"Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries which are at this time not being treated as life-threatening.

"A male suspect was located and detained.

"Inquiries are in their initial stages to determine the wider circumstances of what has taken place and further updates will follow.

"A number of police scenes remain in place and ensuring public safety remains our priority."

There will be an extra police presence in the area
Police aren't looking for anyone else in connection with the attack. Picture: Tom Horn

'Scary'

Kiera, 22, lives a couple of streets away and said “To think that we could have walked past him in the street not knowing that this was being planned is so scary.

"Also having to alter your daily routine at the risk of not being attacked is wild, especially in an area which is typically so safe it’s deeply disturbing to know that attacks like this can happen anywhere”.

'Lost for words'

Joe, who lives nearby said “I usually feel safe around here, I think I still will but it’s concerning.

"I’m lost for words really, I just hope everybody’s alright.”

'Concerning'

Dan, who lives nearby said “It’s shook me up a little bit. A guy planning a massacre 400 yards from your house is not what you expect on a Saturday afternoon.

"It’s concerning. The fact that it was a planned attack means that any one of us could have been injured”.

