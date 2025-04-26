Three injured after 'serious incident' in Leeds after 'man with weapons' arrested near popular pub crawl route

26 April 2025, 17:44 | Updated: 26 April 2025, 21:19

Police are at the scene of a "serious incident" near where the Otley Run pub crawl takes place in Leeds
Police are at the scene of a "serious incident" near where the Otley Run pub crawl takes place in Leeds. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck & Tom Horn

Three people have been injured after reports of a serious incident involving a man seen with weapons in Leeds near a popular pub crawl route.

Officers were called to Otley Road in the Headingley area at 2.47pm on Saturday and found three people with injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

Their injuries are not being treated as life-threatening, the force added.

Police added that a male suspect was detained.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to Otley Road, Leeds at 2.47pm today to reports of an ongoing serious incident involving a man seen with weapons.

"Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries which are at this time not being treated as life-threatening.

"A male suspect was located and detained.

"Inquiries are in their initial stages to determine the wider circumstances of what has taken place and further updates will follow.

"A number of police scenes remain in place and ensuring public safety remains our priority."

The Otley Run is a popular pub crawl often done by groups of university students.

Police remain in the area
Police remain in the area. Picture: Tom Horn
A cordon has been put in place
A cordon has been put in place. Picture: Tom Horn

'Scary'

Kiera, 22, lives a couple of streets away and said “To think that we could have walked past him in the street not knowing that this was being planned is so scary.

"Also having to alter your daily routine at the risk of not being attacked is wild, especially in an area which is typically so safe it’s deeply disturbing to know that attacks like this can happen anywhere”.

'Lost for words'

Joe, who lives nearby said “I usually feel safe around here, I think I still will but it’s concerning.

"I’m lost for words really, I just hope everybody’s alright.”

'Concerning'

Dan, who lives nearby said “It’s shook me up a little bit. A guy planning a massacre 400 yards from your house is not what you expect on a Saturday afternoon.

"It’s concerning. The fact that it was a planned attack means that any one of us could have been injured”.

There will be an extra police presence in the area
There will be an extra police presence in the area. Picture: Tom Horn

