Pedestrian attacked by driver whose vehicle overturned dies from injuries

A pedestrian who was allegedly attacked by a driver whose vehicle had overturned has died of her injuries. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A pedestrian who was allegedly attacked by a driver whose vehicle had overturned has died of her injuries in hospital, police have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The victim, aged in her 50s, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre on Tuesday after being subjected to a serious assault in the Aylestone Road area of Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said it received a call shortly after 5.30pm reporting that a white BMW 1 series had crashed on Aylestone Road, near to the Voco hotel and Leicester Royal Infirmary.

A statement issued by the force said: "Minutes later, the driver was seen to leave the vehicle before running down the middle of Aylestone Road towards the Leicester Royal Infirmary, where he then assaulted a female pedestrian in the street.

"The victim, a woman in her fifties, was subjected to a serious assault and was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with life-threatening injuries."

The woman died on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 23-year-old driver, who was detained at the scene, was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, assault of an emergency worker, dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drugs and failing to provide a specimen.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody after a warrant of further detention was granted.

The woman died as a result of her injuries. Picture: Google

'Serious assault'

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation team said: "This woman was sadly subjected to a serious assault and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Her family and close friends have remained at her bedside and tragically she died this afternoon.

"Since the incident, a dedicated team of detectives have worked tirelessly pursuing all lines of inquiry to establish the full circumstances around what happened. Those inquiries will very much continue as we now move the incident to a murder investigation.

"I would like to thank those members of the public who have contacted with information about what they saw but I would also still like to appeal to anyone who saw anything connected to this incident or filmed any footage - whether that was of the vehicle being driven beforehand through the city centre, the collision itself or the assault - and hasn't spoken to officers, to please get in touch.

"Again, if you were driving a vehicle which has a dash cam, please check your vehicle to see if it has captured anything of use to the investigation.

"What you know could still be a crucial piece of information so please do not hesitate to pass that on."