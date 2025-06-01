Two more arrests made after car collides with pedestrians in Leicester following fight

1 June 2025, 13:42 | Updated: 1 June 2025, 13:45

Police were called to De Montfort Street, Leicester, at 12.34am on Saturday morning
Police were called to De Montfort Street, Leicester, at 12.34am on Saturday morning. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

Another two people have been arrested after a car collided with pedestrians in Leicester - following a fight.

Four people – two men and two women – were injured in the collision on De Montfort Street in the early hours of Saturday.

Three of them remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition. The fourth person - a man - suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from hospital.

Police have confirmed the two have been released on police bail.

A 31-year-old man remains in custody after being held yesterday on suspicion of causing GBH with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A 34-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of affray but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Leicestershire Police said the collision was reported to have happened following a fight at the same location.

The force added they understand that the suspects and the four victims involved in the collision had all been in attendance at a private event nearby prior to the incident.

Four people were injured on De Montfort Street in the early hours of Saturday.
Four people were injured on De Montfort Street in the early hours of Saturday. Picture: Google

Detective Inspector Jenny Tattersall said: “We have been working tirelessly today to understand the sequence of events and how the incidents of the early hours occurred.“

The cordon was in place for much of today to allow for thorough investigations to be carried out, including the attendance of forensic officers. This has now been lifted.

“We do continue to ask that people do not speculate about this incident, including on social media, in order to allow our investigation to continue.

"We will continue to provide updates and information as and when we are able to.

“Officers will remain in the area on foot patrol offering reassurance. Please do speak with them regarding any information you may have or any concerns you may have.

“If you have any information, you can also contact police on 101, quoting incident number 27 of 31 May.”

