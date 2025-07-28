Noel and Liam Gallagher's older brother Paul charged with rape, coercive control and string of sex offences

28 July 2025, 15:11 | Updated: 28 July 2025, 15:48

Paul Gallagher has been charged with rape and a string of other violent sex offences.
Paul Gallagher has been charged with rape and a string of other violent sex offences. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

The older brother of Oasis members Noel and Liam Gallagher has been charged with rape and several other sex offences including making threats to kill.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Gallagher, 59, who lives in East Finchley, north London, was charged by Scotland Yard following an investigation that began last year, the Telegraph has reported.

In addition to rape, he is also accused of sexual assault, coercive control and making threats to kill and is due to appear in court next month.

He is one year older than Noel and seven years older than Liam, and grew up with the pair in Burnage, Manchester, but has never been involved with Oasis.

He has, however, worked as a DJ and photographer.

The older brother of Oasis stars Noel and Liam Gallagher has been charged with rape.
The older brother of Oasis stars Noel and Liam Gallagher has been charged with rape. Picture: Getty

The news comes amid the band's sold-out reunion tour, which has seen them perform at Wembley Stadium over the past few days and will see them head to Edinburgh's Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium next.

The tour kicked off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on July 4. Following the UK and Ireland performances, Oasis, will then travel overseas, with concerts in places including Canada and Los Angeles.

Read more: Five people charged in investigation into deaths of two men seven years ago

Read more: Public parole hearing for one of Stephen Lawrence's killers delayed

Paul Gallagher is the older brother of Oasis members Noel and Liam Gallagher.
Paul Gallagher is the older brother of Oasis members Noel and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Alamy

Mr Gallagher lives in a flat in north London which was purchased by his brother Noel in 2004, according to the Telegraph.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police spokesperson told LBC: "Paul Gallagher, 59, of Manor Park Road, East Finchley, has been charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"The offences are reported to have taken place between 2022-2024. The charges follow an investigation which commenced in 2024. A woman is being supported by specially trained officers."

Mr Gallagher is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday August 27.

