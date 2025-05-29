Liverpool crash suspect is 'pleasant family man with three young kids'

29 May 2025, 07:44

The 53-year-old suspect involved in the Liverpool parade crash has been described by neighbours as a nice family man.
The 53-year-old suspect involved in the Liverpool parade crash has been described by neighbours as a nice family man. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The suspected driver who ploughed into crowds during Liverpool's street parade on Monday - injuring nearly 80 people including some children - is a nice "family man", according to his neighbours.

The man, 53, is believed to have been behind the wheel when dozens of pedestrians were mowed down during Liverpool FC's Premier League-winning parade.

The suspect, who has not been named, is thought to be middle-class father who lives in a semi-detached suburban home.

Police arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs.

As the force was given more time to question the prime suspect on Wednesday, reporters were talking to neighbours in the quiet cut-de-sac where he reportedly lives with his three young sons and wife.

Water St the morning after the tragic events just after the LFC trophy parade when a car was driven into the crowd.
Water St the morning after the tragic events just after the LFC trophy parade when a car was driven into the crowd. Picture: Alamy

Some residents described him a "normal Liverpool dad” and a “genuinely pleasant family man”.

Others have said "it just doesn't make sense" how he could have allegedly carried out such an act.

“He was very thoughtful, and would look out for older residents in the street. I really struggle to believe how he could be the [arrested man]," one resident told The Times.

"He’s the last person on this street I would have thought would be connected to something like that.

"I feel awfully sorry for the people who were hurt during the parade. But I feel very sorry for his family as well, who always struck me as nice, decent people.”

Residents have also said his children are "well behaved", with one speculating he must have "panicked in the moment," according to Mailonline.

Water St the morning after the tragic events just after the LFC trophy parade.
Water St the morning after the tragic events just after the LFC trophy parade. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Merseyside Police said today seven people remain in hospital.

In a statement on Wednesday, the force said: “We can confirm that seven people remain in hospital in a stable condition following the incident on Water Street on Monday May 26.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, we have also been able to identify more people who were injured, with 79 in total who we are now speaking with.

"A 53-year-old man from West Derby, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs, remains in police custody.

“The investigation team have today been granted further time to continue questioning him in police custody, which will remain in place until tomorrow.”

Water Street in Liverpool was open as normal on Wednesday morning, with traffic travelling down towards The Strand.

Footage of the incident circulating online appeared to show people in the crowd attempting to get close to the driver of the car, with one managing to open the driver's car door.

Videos then appeared to show the driver close the car door before suddenly speeding up and veering into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

The clips posted on social media then showed people from the crowds attempt to chase the driver - with some kicking the vehicle and smashing the back window.

Officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

