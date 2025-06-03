Four people injured in Liverpool parade can be named as restrictions lifted after horror crash

Police officers cover with an inflatable tent, behind a firefighter vehicle, the tents delimiting the scene of an incident in Water Street. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Four people who were injured when a car was driven into crowds at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade can be named after reporting restrictions were lifted by a court.

Paul Doyle, 53, is charged with seven offences in connection with the crash, which happened on Water Street in the city centre as thousands of fans were gathered for the football team celebrations just after 6pm on May 26.

He is accused of the unlawful wounding with intent of Simon Nash, 52, causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent to Susan Passey, 77, and Christine Seeckts, 66, and the attempted GBH of Ethan Gillard, 18.

An order preventing publication of their identities was put in place when Doyle first appeared before magistrates in Liverpool on Friday.

On Tuesday, Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC lifted restrictions, which had been made under Section 46 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999.

Doyle is charged with another count of wounding with intent and a second count of attempted GBH, which both relate to children, for whom reporting restrictions remain in place.

Doyle is also charged with dangerous driving. He is alleged to have driven his Ford Galaxy Titanium dangerously on roads between his home address in Burghill Road and Water Street.

He was not required to attend the court hearing on Tuesday.

On Friday, Doyle appeared before magistrates in the morning, before a crown court appearance in the afternoon.

Judge Menary fixed a trial date for November 24 and remanded the defendant in custody ahead of a plea hearing on August 14.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper MP talking with police and other first responders on Water Street in Liverpool after the incident. Picture: Alamy

Four people remain in hospital with 109 injured after a Ford Galaxy ploughed into football fans on Walter Street at 6pm on Monday during the Premier League trophy celebrations.

Witnesses have told the Mail that bollards at the top of the road, at the junction of Dale Street close to the Town Hall, had been moved to allow an ambulance to get through.

It was at this point the driver 'tailgated' the emergency vehicle to access Water Street and also 'navigated' past a 'road closed sign'.

This move infuriated nearby spectators, as footage on social media appears to show a large number of them arguing with the driver, whilst they bang on the car window.

As tension continues to mount, the driver then reverses into a fan, which leads two spectators to punch and kick the car whilst it moves back and forth.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Paul Doyle, 53, appearing at Liverpool Magistrates' Court. Picture: Elizabeth Cook/PA wire

Paul Doyle arrives in court. Picture: Reuters

Police have ruled out terrorism as a possible motive for the alleged attack.

Speaking on Thursday, Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “The investigation is at an early stage. Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence.

“This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements. It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve.

Paul Doyle, 53. Picture: Paul Doyle

“The charges will be kept under review as the investigation progresses.

“We know Monday’s shocking scenes reverberated around the city of Liverpool, and the entire country, on what should have been a day of celebration for hundreds of thousands of Liverpool FC supporters. Our thoughts remain with all those affected.

“Criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and he has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information or media online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“Please allow the legal process to take its course without undue speculation.”

An ex-Marine Commando, Doyle is a father of three and former business owner who has competed in triathlons in the past.

Footage shows the car door being opened by a fan, before the driver pulls it shut and accelerates towards the crowd.

One child was trapped under the car with three adults when firefighters arrived to save them.

The clips posted on social media have also showed people from the crowds attempting to chase the driver - with some kicking the vehicle and smashing the back window.

Officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

Water St the morning the crash that injured 79 people. Picture: Alamy

His arrest came hours after carnage erupted at Liverpool FC's first Premier League trophy parade since 1990.

In the wake of the incident, Sir Keir Starmer released a statement, saying: "The scenes in Liverpool are appalling - my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.

"I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

"I'm being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate."

Liverpool FC said: "We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

"We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."