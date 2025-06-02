Liverpool parade injury toll hits 109 as four people still remain in hospital after horror crash

The 53-year-old suspect involved in the Liverpool parade crash has been described by neighbours as a nice family man. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

109 people are now known to have been injured when a car drove into crowds at Liverpool's Premier League victory parade last week.

Four people remain in hospital with 109 injured after a Ford Galaxy ploughed into football fans on Walter Street at 6pm on Monday during the Premier League trophy celebrations.

Witnesses have told the Mail that bollards at the top of the road, at the junction of Dale Street close to the Town Hall, had been moved to allow an ambulance to get through.

It was at this point the driver 'tailgated' the emergency vehicle to access Water Street and also 'navigated' past a 'road closed sign'.

This move infuriated nearby spectators, as footage on social media appears to show a large number of them arguing with the driver, whilst they bang on the car window.

As tension continues to mount, the driver then reverses into a fan, which leads two spectators to punch and kick the car whilst it moves back and forth.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Paul Doyle, 53, appearing at Liverpool Magistrates' Court. Picture: Elizabeth Cook/PA wire

This comes as suspect Paul Doyle has appeared in court after being charged with seven offences in connection with the incident that left 79 people injured.

Dad-of-three Doyle has been charged with dangerous driving, causing GBH with intent, wounding with intent to cause GBH and attempting to cause GBH with intent after a car ploughed into crowds at the Liverpool victory parade.

Arriving in court wearing a black suit, Doyle appeared tearful as he confirmed his name, age and address.

He spent the majority of the seven-minute hearing sitting with his head bowed - those in court described him as "dishevelled."

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing before he was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing on August 14.

No charges were put to him and he was remanded in custody following the short hearing.

Paul Doyle arrives in court. Picture: Reuters

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary fixed a provisional trial date for November 24 and said the case was expected to last three to four weeks.

A total of 79 people were injured in the collision, which occurred on Water Street just after 6pm on Monday as hundreds of thousands of Liverpool FC fans celebrated their Premier League title win.

Police said the age of the victims ranged from nine to 78, and they are all understood to be British.

Car ploughs into Liverpool supporters

Police have ruled out terrorism as a possible motive for the alleged attack.

Speaking on Thursday, Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “The investigation is at an early stage. Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence.

“This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements. It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve.

Paul Doyle, 53. Picture: Paul Doyle

“The charges will be kept under review as the investigation progresses.

“We know Monday’s shocking scenes reverberated around the city of Liverpool, and the entire country, on what should have been a day of celebration for hundreds of thousands of Liverpool FC supporters. Our thoughts remain with all those affected.

“Criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and he has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information or media online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“Please allow the legal process to take its course without undue speculation.”

An ex-Marine Commando, Doyle is a father of three and former business owner who has competed in triathlons in the past.

Liverpool parade: LBC callers share eyewitness accounts

Footage shows the car door being opened by a fan, before the driver pulls it shut and accelerates towards the crowd.

One child was trapped under the car with three adults when firefighters arrived to save them.

The clips posted on social media have also showed people from the crowds attempting to chase the driver - with some kicking the vehicle and smashing the back window.

Officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

Water St the morning the crash that injured 79 people. Picture: Alamy

His arrest came hours after carnage erupted at Liverpool FC's first Premier League trophy parade since 1990.

In the wake of the incident, Sir Keir Starmer released a statement, saying: "The scenes in Liverpool are appalling - my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.

"I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

"I'm being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate."

Liverpool FC said: "We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

"We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."