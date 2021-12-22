Boy, 14, dies after van hits London bus stop just days before Christmas

By Sophie Barnett

A 14-year-old boy has died just four days before Christmas after a van collided with a bus stop in London.

The Metropolitan Police were called at 3:33pm on Tuesday, December 21 following reports of a van hitting a bus stop in Greenwich.

They attended the collision in Eltham Road at the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road, where three pedestrians were found with injuries.

They were all taken to a south London hospital for treatment but a 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead an hour later.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the Met said.

The other two victims, a 40-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy, remain in hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the van, aged 40, stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken to a south London police station. He has been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Lucie Card, who is leading the investigation from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy.

"Our investigation into what happened is well underway but we need anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward and speak to us.

"Likewise, I would also ask any motorists in the area to review any dashcam footage that may have captured this collision.

"It is vital that we give this child's family answers about what led to his death just a few days before Christmas."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4357/21Dec.