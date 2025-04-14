Shock as London nursery shuts after 'credible threat of violence', with 'other schools also targeted'

St Mary's nursery has shut after receiving a credible threat of violence
St Mary's nursery has shut after receiving a credible threat of violence. Picture: Google

By Kit Heren

A London nursery has shut after receiving a "credible threat of violence".

St Mary's School in Walthamstow, north-east London, closed on Monday after getting the threat, with police taking it "seriously".

Officers are investigating at the school, according to a local MP.

Other schools in South Yorkshire, hundreds of miles away, have also received threats, Stella Creasy added.

St Mary's main school is closed for the Easter holidays, but the kindergarten on the same site had been due to receive children on Monday.

A letter sent to parents on Monday morning told them of the threat school bosses had received.

The letter, seen by the London Standard, read: "We are working closely with the police and following their advice and guidance to ensure the safety of our children and staff.

“At this stage, they have classed the threat as credible.

"Therefore, we have currently closed the nursery this morning and we will provide further updates as we receive them.”

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy said on social media: “Walthamstow I know that parents are sharing the understandably concerning email about St Mary's school they have received this morning. I am in touch with the police and want to give this update at present to help clarify what is happening and what is not.

Stella Creasy
Stella Creasy. Picture: Alamy

“I can confirm that the school has received a threat that is being taken seriously. This threat has also been received by other schools outside London. This is the only school in Walthamstow to received this and the police are on the site to actively investigate.

"For those parents organising childcare it is reasonable to assume that the school nursery will be closed for at least this morning whilst investigations take place.

"I recognise this is shocking - for someone to threaten a school- and as soon as I have further information I will share.”

