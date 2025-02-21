London Philharmonia violinist has 'priceless' 300-year-old instrument stolen - as musician appeals for its return

21 February 2025, 07:35 | Updated: 21 February 2025, 07:38

David López Ibáñez is a 2nd violinist with London’s Philharmonia Orchestra
David López Ibáñez is a 2nd violinist with London’s Philharmonia Orchestra. Picture: LPO

By Danielle de Wolfe

A professional violinist and member of the London Philharmonia Orchestra has had his "priceless" instrument stolen by a thief during a visit to an east London pub.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David López Ibáñez, 30, is a 2nd violinist with London’s Philharmonia Orchestra, had the 300-year-old instrument stolen from beside him on Tuesday during a visit to a Canonbury pub.

The musician was dining with a friend at the Marquess Tavern, Canonbury, when the light-fingered thief snatched the violin from beside him.

The "priceless" violin, made in 1740 by renowned Florentine instrument maker Lorenzo Carcassi, was “generously” loaned to David to help him perform at concerts.

It's been revealed that alongside the instrument, three bows were stolen - one with a distinctive mother of pearl tip.

Mr Ibáñez, a Spanish violinist from Castillo de Locubín, Andalucía, has been based in London since 2013 and regularly performs in front of audiences of thousands.

Speaking with The Standard, they said it felt “like a part of me has been ripped off”.

Read more: Live and let subscribe: James Bond producers hand franchise to Amazon after more than 60 years

Read more: ‘She should still be here’: Mum of soldier hounded to death by bosses tells Army ‘no apology will bring her back’

The violinist has now urged the public to help reunite them with the prized instrument.

They said: “I'm really devastated and there are moments of clear head and there are moments of utter panic after the loss of what feels like my voice.

David López Ibáñez, 30, is a 2nd violinist with London’s Philharmonia Orchestra, had the 300-year-old instrument stolen from beside him on Tuesday during a visit to a Canonbury pub.
David López Ibáñez, 30, is a 2nd violinist with London’s Philharmonia Orchestra, had the 300-year-old instrument stolen from beside him on Tuesday during a visit to a Canonbury pub. Picture: Social Media

“Someone has stolen a part of me. It's been eight years that I've played this instrument, it has become my voice.

“It's countless hours that I have spent with it, it's been my shadow, it’s always on my back as I travel with it, it's a companion.”

Taking to Instagram, the musician explained that "the case contained the violin which has a very distinctive hole in the shape of a heart in the scroll."

"It also contains three bows: - Morizot - Frères (unlabelled) - Dodd bow (with a mother of pearl tip) - a carbon fibre bow

"I would really appreciate if you could share this and ask your friends to share it too.

"Feel free to screenshot and share on any other platforms/groups that you think might be helpful."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent

Husband's body 'spotted in water' after he ‘shot wife’ on Valentine’s Day before jumping to death from Dartford Crossing
Cole, 29, shared 4,431 texts and calls with a 28-year prisoner over a five-month period which were "sexualised or flirtatious" in nature

Prison officer jailed after kissing and sending 'sexualised' messages to inmate

Mussie Imnetu died in hospital after being attacked

‘Monster’ who beat top chef to death near Notting Hill Carnival before going clubbing guilty of murder
Man burns down another man's house, 700 miles away, after discovering he was chatting to his ex-girlfriend online.

Man arrested after burning down house 700 miles away in revenge attack after occupant chatted to ex-girlfriend
A closed playground in Houndwell Park in Southampton town centre due to the coronavirus pandemic

Man, 43, charged with 'repeatedly raping' schoolgirl, 14, in late night Southampton park attack
London, UK, 11 September, 2024. Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan attend The National Television Awards Red Carpet Arrivals at the O2 Arena, on 11 September, 2024, in London, England, United Kingdom. Credit: S.A.M./Alamy Live News

Pregnant Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright's terror as masked burglars raid £3.5million Essex mansion

More UK News

See more More UK News

Breaking News

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest
UK falls behind the US and Europe in protecting top government officials from spying

UK ‘behind on national security’ as China ‘could use’ DeepSeek AI to spy in British cars

OpenAI website on a computer screen. OpenAI is an American artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory.

'Revolutionary' artificial intelligence can order your online shop or book you an Uber

London, UK. 17 February 2025. UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting is being interviewed in Westminster during the morning broadcast round.

Doctors who change gender have wrongdoing 'erased' from public record, GMC admits

Australian soap opera Neighbours cancelled for a second time by Amazon

Australian soap opera Neighbours cancelled for a second time by Amazon

Gordon Ramsay has revealed that hundreds of lucky cat figurines have been stolen from his new London restaurant

Nearly 500 cat figurines stolen from Gordon Ramsay's 'Lucky Cat' restaurant

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News