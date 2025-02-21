London Philharmonia violinist has 'priceless' 300-year-old instrument stolen - as musician appeals for its return

David López Ibáñez is a 2nd violinist with London’s Philharmonia Orchestra. Picture: LPO

By Danielle de Wolfe

A professional violinist and member of the London Philharmonia Orchestra has had his "priceless" instrument stolen by a thief during a visit to an east London pub.

David López Ibáñez, 30, is a 2nd violinist with London’s Philharmonia Orchestra, had the 300-year-old instrument stolen from beside him on Tuesday during a visit to a Canonbury pub.

The musician was dining with a friend at the Marquess Tavern, Canonbury, when the light-fingered thief snatched the violin from beside him.

The "priceless" violin, made in 1740 by renowned Florentine instrument maker Lorenzo Carcassi, was “generously” loaned to David to help him perform at concerts.

It's been revealed that alongside the instrument, three bows were stolen - one with a distinctive mother of pearl tip.

Mr Ibáñez, a Spanish violinist from Castillo de Locubín, Andalucía, has been based in London since 2013 and regularly performs in front of audiences of thousands.

Speaking with The Standard, they said it felt “like a part of me has been ripped off”.

The violinist has now urged the public to help reunite them with the prized instrument.

They said: “I'm really devastated and there are moments of clear head and there are moments of utter panic after the loss of what feels like my voice.

David López Ibáñez, 30, is a 2nd violinist with London’s Philharmonia Orchestra, had the 300-year-old instrument stolen from beside him on Tuesday during a visit to a Canonbury pub. Picture: Social Media

“Someone has stolen a part of me. It's been eight years that I've played this instrument, it has become my voice.

“It's countless hours that I have spent with it, it's been my shadow, it’s always on my back as I travel with it, it's a companion.”

Taking to Instagram, the musician explained that "the case contained the violin which has a very distinctive hole in the shape of a heart in the scroll."

"It also contains three bows: - Morizot - Frères (unlabelled) - Dodd bow (with a mother of pearl tip) - a carbon fibre bow

"I would really appreciate if you could share this and ask your friends to share it too.

"Feel free to screenshot and share on any other platforms/groups that you think might be helpful."