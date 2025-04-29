Multiple arrests after man shot inside home in east London

Authorities were called to a shooting on Upton Lane, Forest Gate, East London. Picture: Social media/Manor Park E12

By Flaminia Luck

Two arrests have been made after three people were injured - with one taken to hospital - following a shooting in east London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to a property on Upton Lane in Forest Gate just before 3pm on Tuesday following reports of gunshots in the area.

They discovered one man with a gunshot wound who was then taken to a major trauma centre with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Two others were also treated for head injuries by the London Ambulance Service.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and the Met said the firearm has been recovered.

One remains in hospital after sustaining minor injuries, the force said.

A police cordon has been set up near the junction with Dunbar Road while the Met continues its enquiries.

Emergency vehicles seen on Upton Lane. Picture: LBC

A portion of the street has been taped off. Picture: Social media/Manor Park E12

'Enormous impact on the local community'

Chief Inspector Daryl Jones from North East Command said: "We are aware that this shooting on a residential street this afternoon would have had an enormous impact on the local community.

"We are pleased we've been able to make two arrests and recover a firearm within hours of the incident.

“Any residents with concerns, please speak to the officers at the scene, or to your local neighbourhood policing teams.

One person was taken to a major trauma centre and two people were hospitalised following the incident on Upton Lane. Picture: LBC

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.51pm today (29 April) to reports of a shooting on Upton Lane, E7.

“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic from our tactical response unit and an incident response officer.

"We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. We treated three patients at the scene.

"We took one person to a major trauma centre by road as a priority and the other two patients to hospital.”

There are queues in Forest Gate as Upton Lane is blocked in both directions between Kitchener Road and Chaucer Road because of a police investigation.

An Incident Response Unit van was spotted. Picture: LBC

A cordon remains in place on Dunbar Road. Picture: LBC

In a full statement, the Met said: "Police were called at 14:42hrs on Tuesday, 29 April following reports of a gunshots heard in Upton Lane, E7.

"Officers were joined at the residential property by London Ambulance Service where one person was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound.

"The man has been conveyed to hospital where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

"The London Ambulance Service also treated two other people for head injuries.

"Two people have been arrested in connection with this offence with one remaining in hospital after sustaining minor injuries."