Multiple arrests after man shot inside home in east London

29 April 2025, 17:23 | Updated: 29 April 2025, 19:50

x
Authorities were called to a shooting on Upton Lane, Forest Gate, East London. Picture: Social media/Manor Park E12

By Flaminia Luck

Two arrests have been made after three people were injured - with one taken to hospital - following a shooting in east London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to a property on Upton Lane in Forest Gate just before 3pm on Tuesday following reports of gunshots in the area.

They discovered one man with a gunshot wound who was then taken to a major trauma centre with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Two others were also treated for head injuries by the London Ambulance Service.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and the Met said the firearm has been recovered.

One remains in hospital after sustaining minor injuries, the force said.

A police cordon has been set up near the junction with Dunbar Road while the Met continues its enquiries.

Emergency vehicles seen queuing it
Emergency vehicles seen on Upton Lane. Picture: LBC
A portion of the street has been taped off
A portion of the street has been taped off. Picture: Social media/Manor Park E12

'Enormous impact on the local community'

Chief Inspector Daryl Jones from North East Command said: "We are aware that this shooting on a residential street this afternoon would have had an enormous impact on the local community.

"We are pleased we've been able to make two arrests and recover a firearm within hours of the incident.

“Any residents with concerns, please speak to the officers at the scene, or to your local neighbourhood policing teams.

Read more: 'Aggressive' XL bully dies after being tasered by police during arrest of 'men with machetes'

Read more: Man, 38, arrested over Leeds crossbow attack dies in hospital 'from self-inflicted injury'

x
One person was taken to a major trauma centre and two people were hospitalised following the incident on Upton Lane. Picture: LBC

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.51pm today (29 April) to reports of a shooting on Upton Lane, E7.

“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic from our tactical response unit and an incident response officer.

"We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. We treated three patients at the scene.

"We took one person to a major trauma centre by road as a priority and the other two patients to hospital.”

There are queues in Forest Gate as Upton Lane is blocked in both directions between Kitchener Road and Chaucer Road because of a police investigation.

An Incident Response Unit van was spotted
An Incident Response Unit van was spotted. Picture: LBC
A cordon remains in place on Dunbar Road
A cordon remains in place on Dunbar Road. Picture: LBC

In a full statement, the Met said: "Police were called at 14:42hrs on Tuesday, 29 April following reports of a gunshots heard in Upton Lane, E7.

"Officers were joined at the residential property by London Ambulance Service where one person was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound.

"The man has been conveyed to hospital where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

"The London Ambulance Service also treated two other people for head injuries.

"Two people have been arrested in connection with this offence with one remaining in hospital after sustaining minor injuries."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The dog chased the horses

Shocking moment police horses are attacked by out-of-control dog

Daniel Graham, 39, (bottom right) Adam Carruthers, 32, (top right) each deny two counts of criminal damage to the tree

'Video of Sycamore Gap tree trophy and chainsaw found in suspect's car boot' played to jury
Armed police were sent to Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby at 8:25pm on Wednesday 30 April,

Boy, 14, arrested after two teenagers stabbed in Merseyside

Members of the Irish-language rap group Kneecap : Mo Chara, also know as Liam Og O Hannaidh (C), Moglai Bap also known as Naoise O Caireallain (L) and DJ Provai also known as JJ O Dochartaigh (R)

Counter-terror police launch investigation in to Kneecap after 'kill your local MP' call

White and Blue Police Tape with POLICE DO NOT CROSS with DLR station on the background

Boy, 16 and girl, 14 rushed to hospital after Merseyside stabbing

Karen Carter, 65, was beaten to death outside her home in the picturesque village of Dordogne, 70 miles west of Bordeaux, on Tuesday evening

Pictured: British mum-of-four, 65, found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’ as manhunt underway

More UK News

See more More UK News

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?
Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.

Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday
Ethel May Caterham

British woman becomes world's oldest person at 115 after death of Brazilian nun

People have a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath park to cool off from the heat.

Hampstead Ladies pond allows trans women to access space as feminists vow to 'reclaim' bathing spot
The car ened up in a ditch in France

Police Charity road trip scuppered after officers spin in oil and crash into a ditch

The boy got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park

Body recovered after boy, 16 went missing while swimming in lake at country park

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News