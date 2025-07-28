Two dead after quadruple stabbing in London

The quadruple stabbing happened at Long Lane, Southwark. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

Two men have died after four people were stabbed at a business premises Southwark, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 58-year-old-man died at the scene in central London and three others were taken to hospital where a 27-year-old man died.

Another man in his thirties has been detained in connection with the incident and remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

The quadruple stabbing happened at 1pm on Monday afternoon in Long Lane.

'Shocking incident'

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who leads policing for the area, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of this shocking incident.

“At this point, we do not believe it to be terrorism-related and there is no further risk to the public.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout today and I would encourage anyone with information to speak with officers or contact the Met by other means.”

A crime scene remains in place and officers continue to investigate the circumstances.

This is a developing story, more to follow...