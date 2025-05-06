Black cab driver admits using his taxi to deal cocaine across London

Michael Redgrave acted as a drug dealer and courier delivering cocaine in the City of London and surrounding areas. Picture: City of London Police

By Ella Bennett

A London taxi driver who used his cab to collect and sell drugs has pleaded guilty to the supply of cocaine.

Michael Redgrave, 57, acted as a drug dealer and courier, delivering cocaine in the City of London and surrounding areas between March 1 2022 and July 5 2023.

After an investigation by the City of London Police’s Serious Organised Crime Team, Redgrave was arrested when he was stopped in his taxi outside St Pancras Station on August 3 2023.

Redgrave was arrested as part of a wider operation in connection to the sale of cocaine in the City.

Review of mobile phones seized as part of the investigation showed that Redgrave had been making multiple trips in the Square Mile to drop off drugs for clients.

GPS tracking from Redgrave’s taxi showed that his vehicle was at the locations the drug deals took place.

Redgrave pleaded guilty at Inner London Crown Court to the supply of cocaine.

London Cab driver who used his vehicle as courier for drugs seen getting arrested

Detective Constable Matt Cooper, in the Serious Organised Crime Team at the City of London Police, said:“By using his position as a legitimate cabbie, Redgrave supplied drugs in the City thinking he would be able to evade police. Our extensive evidence proved vital in his guilty plea.

“The City of London Police’s Serious Organised Crime Team are taking action to disrupt and pursue those involved in the supply of Class A drugs on the streets of London.

“We continue to actively identify, investigate and prosecute all others attempting to do the same.”