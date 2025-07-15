Lord Darzi robbed of £175,000 Richard Mille watch on Capri holiday

15 July 2025, 08:09

Former health minister Lord Darzi was robbed of his £175,000 watch
Former health minister Lord Darzi was robbed of his £175,000 watch. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Former health minister Lord Darzi was robbed of his £175,000 watch by thieves while he was holidaying on the island of Capri.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lord Darzi, 65, was relaxing with friends when he was targeted by two thieves as they left the island’s main square at around 10.30pm on Sunday, according to the Telegraph.

The group were targeted as they walked along the upmarket shopping street Via Vittorio Emanuele, back towards Lord Darzi’s yacht.

The thieves ran towards the group and snatched the Richard Mille watch, estimated to be worth around £175,000, from his wrist.

Italian media reported one of the robbers bumped into the victim, knocking his phone to the ground.

Police released CCTV of two men they want to trace
Police released CCTV of two men they want to trace. Picture: Police handout

The other then grabs his wrist and steals his watch. Lord Darzi tried to chase them down before flagging down patrolling police and reporting the robbery.

Prefect Michele di Bari expressed his "sympathy" to Lord Darzi, reiterating, "despite this unfortunate episode, the island is safe thanks to the daily work of law enforcement, to whom I extend my thanks for what they do and what they will do in the coming weeks."

They fled through nearby Augustus Gardens to a motorboat which was waiting in a small bay known as Marina Piccola.

Police have released CCTV of two men they want to trace.

The island of Capri is a magnet for the world’s rich and famous, especially in the summer months.

Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez visited recently.

Capri’s mayor Paolo Falco told Italian media the island was safe enough ‘to sleep with your doors open’.

“What happened is certainly an anomaly for an island that is and remains profoundly safe and welcoming,” he told the daily, La Repubblica.

“Indeed, we fear that it was a targeted and planned action. In any case, we will strengthen security measures, even in the most central and touristically frequented areas.”

