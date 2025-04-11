Family of man stabbed to death in Leicestershire pay tribute to 'gentle giant' who was 'ripped from us cruelly'

11 April 2025, 21:52

Louis H
Louis Howard was stabbed to death in Braunceston Frith. Picture: Leicestershire Police

By Flaminia Luck

The family of a man who was stabbed to death in Leicestershire have paid tribute to a "gentle giant" who was "ripped from us cruelly".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to a house in Oakdale Close in Braunstone Frith just after 10.40pm on Wednesday, where 35-year-old Louis Howard was found to have been stabbed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of East Midlands Ambulance Service, Leicestershire Police said.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Howard died as a result of a stab wound. A boy, 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, police said on Friday evening.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A 32-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 33-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on police bail, the force added.

In a statement released through the police, Mr Howard's family said: "Louis was a beloved son, gentle giant, faithful father, best brother and uncle in the world.

"He has been ripped from us cruelly and our hearts are forever shattered."

Following previous police contact, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Detective Inspector Mike Chandler, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Our investigation into this incident remains very much ongoing as we continue progress with our lines of enquiry.

"Specialist officers continue to provide support to Louis' family while officers from the West Leicester Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA) are carrying out reassurance patrols.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses although we would still be keen to speak to anyone who may have information about this incident and hasn't yet spoken to us.

"We're particularly keen to speak to those who saw anyone entering or leaving the property in Oakdale Close and may have captured their movements on a CCTV, a doorbell camera or dashcam.

"Even if what you know may only seem small to you, if could be significance to our investigation, so please get in touch with us."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Mehakdeep Singh (left) and Sehajpal Singh (right) who killed DPD driver Aurman Singh (inset) after hacking him in the head with an axe have been jailed for life.

Two members of a group that hacked a DPD delivery driver to death with an axe jailed for life
The scene in School Lane in Banbury, Oxfordshire after an 88-year-old man died at an assisted living facility

Daughter who suffocated dad with pillow to end his terrible cancer pain is spared jail

Two police officers dressed as Batman and Robin to snare criminals on Westminster Bridge

Moment police disguised as Batman and Robin snare rogue street traders on Westminster Bridge
Appearing on Friday at Kingston Crown Court, Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced Alexander to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years and 252 days.

Mother who 'robbed' young sons, two and five, of life after 'murdering pair in family bathtub' jailed for life
Three people have been arrested following a triple stabbing in Clapham

Three arrested following triple stabbing on busy London high street

The NCA conducted a series of raids on barbershops across the country

'Britain's FBI' carries out series of dawn raids on barbershops in crackdown on money laundering

More UK News

See more More UK News

Teachers have voted to reject the Government’s pay offer of 2.8% for all teachers and leaders in England, the National Education Union (NEU) has said.

Teachers in England vote to reject Government offer of 2.8% pay rise

Tommy Robinson has lost a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Government over his segregation in prison.

Tommy Robinson appeals sentence as jail segregation ‘making him ill’

Police officers were told they have 'white privilege' and are being forced to undergo equity training

Police officers taught they have white privilege during 'equity training'

Mother arrested and held in police cell for seven hours after ‘confiscating child’s iPad’

Mother arrested and held in cell for ‘confiscating child’s iPad’

The proposed name change by Northop Hall Community Council is comprised of pentre - meaning 'village’ - and moch - meaning ‘pig’.

Welcome to 'Pig Village': Planned renaming of historic village causes a stink among local residents
Heavy traffic on the M25 Motorway, London.

Easter travel warning: Delays and long queues ahead as 19million drivers expected to hit the roads

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News