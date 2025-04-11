Family of man stabbed to death in Leicestershire pay tribute to 'gentle giant' who was 'ripped from us cruelly'

Louis Howard was stabbed to death in Braunceston Frith. Picture: Leicestershire Police

By Flaminia Luck

The family of a man who was stabbed to death in Leicestershire have paid tribute to a "gentle giant" who was "ripped from us cruelly".

Police were called to a house in Oakdale Close in Braunstone Frith just after 10.40pm on Wednesday, where 35-year-old Louis Howard was found to have been stabbed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of East Midlands Ambulance Service, Leicestershire Police said.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Howard died as a result of a stab wound. A boy, 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, police said on Friday evening.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A 32-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 33-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on police bail, the force added.

In a statement released through the police, Mr Howard's family said: "Louis was a beloved son, gentle giant, faithful father, best brother and uncle in the world.

"He has been ripped from us cruelly and our hearts are forever shattered."

Following previous police contact, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Detective Inspector Mike Chandler, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Our investigation into this incident remains very much ongoing as we continue progress with our lines of enquiry.

"Specialist officers continue to provide support to Louis' family while officers from the West Leicester Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA) are carrying out reassurance patrols.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses although we would still be keen to speak to anyone who may have information about this incident and hasn't yet spoken to us.

"We're particularly keen to speak to those who saw anyone entering or leaving the property in Oakdale Close and may have captured their movements on a CCTV, a doorbell camera or dashcam.

"Even if what you know may only seem small to you, if could be significance to our investigation, so please get in touch with us."