Man, 27, killed in M40 horror crash as police hunt four people who ran from scene

12 July 2025, 18:50

M40 motorway in winter, Shrewley, Warwickshire, UK
A man was killed following a road traffic collision on the M40. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A man was killed following a road traffic collision on the M40 as cops hunt the four people who fled the scene on foot.

In the early hours of Saturday morning a black Volkswagen Golf was travelling northbound approaching junction 2 when it was involved in a crash with a blue Mercedes AMG C250.

The driver of the Golf, a 27-year-old man from High Wycombe, died of his injuries.

His passenger, a man in his twenties, sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The four people travelling in the Mercedes, two men and two women, fled the scene on foot.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the fatal fail to stop road traffic collision.

A Thames Valley Police van parked at old town Beaconsfield UK
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. Picture: Alamy

A 26-year-old man from Beaconsfield has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He remains in police custody.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Edward Crofts of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Tragically, as a result of this collision, a man has died of his injuries. His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“Four people in the Mercedes left the scene of the collision and work is ongoing to identify and locate these individuals.

“I am appealing to anybody who was driving on that stretch of the M40 in the early hours of this morning and witnessed the collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw either the Golf or the Mercedes travelling northbound just prior to the collision, as some witnesses have reported the Mercedes being driven erratically.

“I would also ask drivers to please check their dash-cams, and contact us if it has captured anything that may be able to assist this investigation.“

You can contact police either online via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250349522.

If you don’t wish to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

