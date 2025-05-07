Hard drive of Christian Brueckner's 'sick' pictures could reveal new piece in Madeleine McCann's disappearance

Madeleine McCann and suspect Christian Brueckner, who has been cleared of unrelated sex crimes. Picture: alamy

By Alice Padgett

Christian Brueckner's hard drive pictures are said to uncover new evidence revealing another piece of the puzzle of Madeleine McCann's disappearance.

The pictures are said to be part of a new raft of evidence found in Christian Brueckner's home by police - alongside children's clothes and guns.

The hard drive, which will be revealed publicly tonight in a documentary, is believed to imply why police are convinced Madeleine McCann is dead.

Brueckner, 48, was sensationally named as the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine in June 2020 by German police but has since had no charges brought against him.

Tonight's programme will reveal German police discovered masks, guns and chemicals, alongside the hard drive, in his home.

The evidence was found by chance near a disused factory Brueckner bought in 2018, it is understood.

A dog reportedly ran onto the property in 2016 and discovered a grave.

Local police discovered the man's dead dog buried on top of a wallet containing six USB sticks and two memory cards.

100 police launched a search of the factory compound in Neuwegersleben, central Germany.

Gerry and Kate McCann whose daughter Madeleine disappeared from a holiday flat in Portugal in 2007 at a press conference in London where they hold an image of what Madeline might look like as an older girl. Picture: PA

Nine years after this operation, police will disclose the content of the hard drives in a documentary created by Channel 4 and The Sun.

The images were taken in Portugal and it is believed the evidence could persuade investigators Madeline died after her disappearance in Praia da Luz in May 2007, it is understood.

It's believed the documentary will highlight Brueckner's reported obsession with young children.

Madeline McCann was reported as missing while wearing these pink Eeyore pyjammas. Picture: Getty

Brueckner is serving a seven-year sentence in Sehnde Prison, near Hanover, for the rape of a pensioner in Praia da Luz - the same area of Portugal where Madeleine disappeared in 2007.

However, in October he was found not guilty of multiple sexual offences and was cleared of two charges of rape and two of sexual abuse. He still have a year left to serve in prison for rape.

The man has denied any involvement in Madeleine's disappearance.