Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner boasts police 'will never' pin disappearance on him in sick letter

Portuguese police will carry out a new search this week at the request of German authorities investigating the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann. Picture: Getty/Carabinieri via AP

By Henry Moore

The prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has gloated he will never be convicted if the police can’t find the missing Brit’s body.

In newly unearthed letters, Christian Brueckner, 48, mocked German police as he declared, “the dropping of the investigation will hit the world like a bomb.”

The German, who is currently behind bars after raping a 72-year-old American tourist in Portugal, taunted police, asking: “Is there a body? No, no no.”

It comes after police called off their latest search for Madeleine McCann after scouring Brueckner’s so-called “rat run” near his home in Portugal for just three days.

His sick letter came to light as police desperately search for evidence to link him to the girl’s disappearance.

Christian Brueckner sits in the courtroom during his trial at Braunschweig Regional Court, in Brunswick, Germany, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Picture: Alamy

In the letter, published online by the Sun, the suspect wrote: “It is the important questions, the decisive questions that can never be answered.

“Was I or my vehicle clearly seen near the crime scene on the night of the crime?

"Is there DNA evidence of me at the crime scene? Are there DNA traces of the injured party in my vehicle?

“Are there other traces/DNA carriers of the injured party in my possession? Photos?

“And, not to forget, is there a body/corpse? All no, no no.”

He added: “You don’t have to be a realist like me to predict that the accusations made against me will not hold up and that the investigation will be dropped.”

Brueckner goes on to assert that the German legal system will never convict him unless they are completely sure of his guilt.

He wrote: “Now, my path is paved with misjudgements, so to speak, but from now on the whole world is watching.

“Not even the Braunschweig regional court will now dare to make an obvious misjudgement.

“Even if an attempt is currently being made to create a shocking overall picture of me through purchased witnesses, it is the important questions, the decisive questions that can never be answered with ‘yes’.”

The convicted rapist goes on to complain he is being framed for a slew of crimes.

German police officers are set to scour through more than 20 plots of land in Praia da Luz, near the home of prime suspect Christian Brueckner. Picture: Microsoft/Alamy/Getty

He said: “Right from the start they plotted a miscarriage of justice to make me vanish into thin air. And now half the world knows why.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that 80 per cent of what I have heard from the reports is not true.

“A large proportion of these lies are clearly being spread by the investigating authorities.

"My words are directed at those who are taking this seriously and are not laughing about it.

“Those who want to understand how brutal the German justice system is in its attempts to hammer through its own law, even if nothing is true.”

The renewed search for missing toddler Madeleine McCann officially ended after just three days on Thursday.

Portuguese Investigation Police arrive in a van on the site where Portuguese Criminal Investigation Police (PJ) investigators stand in a road for a new search operations amid the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine. Picture: Getty

A police criminal Investigator walks through a field near ruins during new search operations. Picture: Getty

Police have been scouring scrubland and abandoned structures near the Portuguese town of Praia da Luz, where the three-year-old British girl was last seen 18 years ago.

They spent two days focusing on one particular derelict building, using a ground-penetrating radar on the cobbled ground after clearing the area of debris and vegetation.

There was an option to extend the search until Friday if any clues had been found - but officers turned up "nothing of consequence".

German authorities had requested the search as part of their continued attempts to find evidence to implicate prime suspect Christian Brueckner who is currently coming to the end of a prison sentence for the rape of an elderly American woman in Praia da Luz in 2005.

He has not been charged or indicted over Madeleine's disappearance and denies any involvement.

It comes 18 years after three-year-old Madeleine disappeared from Praia da Luz while on holiday with her family in 2007.

She vanished after she was left sleeping while her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, went for dinner in a nearby restaurant.