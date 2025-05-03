Madeleine McCann's parents pay heartfelt tribute to daughter ahead of 22nd birthday, 18 years after disappearance

Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Madeleine McCann's parents have given an emotional tribute to their missing daughter on her 22nd birthday.

Kate and Gerry McCann thanked their "faithful supporters" for "never forgetting" about Madeleine, whose disappearance in Portugal 18 years ago sparked an international manhunt.

The couple said that "no matter how near or far" their "beautiful and unique" Madeleine was, she "continues to be right with us".

Posting on their 'Find Madeleine' website, the McCanns maintained that their determination to track down their missing daughter was "unwavering".

Madeleine vanished in the holiday resort of Praia da Luz on a family holiday on May 3 2007, aged three.

Kate and Gerry McCann. Picture: Alamy

Her disappearance became one of the highest-profile in British history.

Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in her disappearance, is unlikely to face any charges in relation to the case in the near future, German prosecutors said in January.

Brueckner was found not guilty of all charges at an unrelated sex crimes trial in Germany last year.

Kate and Gerry said in their message: "As we arrive at the 18th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction, we’d like to thank our faithful supporters once again for standing by us and never forgetting about Madeleine.

"The years appear to be passing even more quickly and whilst we have no significant news to share, our determination to ‘leave no stone unturned’ is unwavering. We will do our utmost to achieve this.

Madeleine McCann who has been missing since May 3 2007. Picture: Alamy

"May is also the month which includes ‘International Missing Children’s Day’ (25th).

"We continue to remember all missing children and their families, both here in the UK and abroad, thinking especially of all the children displaced from their homes & families in Ukraine & Gaza at this time.

"We’re very grateful to the UK Charity, ‘Missing People’ for their ongoing, invaluable work, & to all organisations, charities and police forces who remain committed, despite many challenges and limited resources, to finding & bringing home the many missing and abducted children.

"May is also Madeleine’s birthday - her 22nd this year.

"No matter how near or far she is, she continues to be right here with us, every day, but especially on her special day.

"We continue to ‘celebrate’ her as the very beautiful and unique person she is. We miss her.