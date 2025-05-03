Madeleine McCann's parents pay heartfelt tribute to daughter ahead of 22nd birthday, 18 years after disappearance

3 May 2025, 16:22 | Updated: 3 May 2025, 23:20

Madeleine McCann
Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Madeleine McCann's parents have given an emotional tribute to their missing daughter on her 22nd birthday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate and Gerry McCann thanked their "faithful supporters" for "never forgetting" about Madeleine, whose disappearance in Portugal 18 years ago sparked an international manhunt.

The couple said that "no matter how near or far" their "beautiful and unique" Madeleine was, she "continues to be right with us".

Posting on their 'Find Madeleine' website, the McCanns maintained that their determination to track down their missing daughter was "unwavering".

Madeleine vanished in the holiday resort of Praia da Luz on a family holiday on May 3 2007, aged three.

Read more: Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner cleared of all charges at unrelated sex crimes trial

Read more: Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner 'set to flee Europe' and 'considering plastic surgery' to hide identity

Kate and Gerry McCann
Kate and Gerry McCann. Picture: Alamy

Her disappearance became one of the highest-profile in British history.

Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in her disappearance, is unlikely to face any charges in relation to the case in the near future, German prosecutors said in January.

Brueckner was found not guilty of all charges at an unrelated sex crimes trial in Germany last year.

Kate and Gerry said in their message: "As we arrive at the 18th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction, we’d like to thank our faithful supporters once again for standing by us and never forgetting about Madeleine.

"The years appear to be passing even more quickly and whilst we have no significant news to share, our determination to ‘leave no stone unturned’ is unwavering. We will do our utmost to achieve this.

Madeleine McCann who has been missing since May 3 2007.
Madeleine McCann who has been missing since May 3 2007. Picture: Alamy

"May is also the month which includes ‘International Missing Children’s Day’ (25th).

"We continue to remember all missing children and their families, both here in the UK and abroad, thinking especially of all the children displaced from their homes & families in Ukraine & Gaza at this time.

"We’re very grateful to the UK Charity, ‘Missing People’ for their ongoing, invaluable work, & to all organisations, charities and police forces who remain committed, despite many challenges and limited resources, to finding & bringing home the many missing and abducted children.

Christian Brueckner
Christian Brueckner. Picture: Getty

"May is also Madeleine’s birthday - her 22nd this year.

"No matter how near or far she is, she continues to be right here with us, every day, but especially on her special day.

"We continue to ‘celebrate’ her as the very beautiful and unique person she is. We miss her.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Qadeer Hussain, aged 55, has been sentenced for causing the death of 9-year-old Alice Williams.

Man jailed for dangerous driving after girl, 9, dies in horror collision

A deadly fire broke out near an industrial estate in Gateshead.

Fourteen children arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after boy, 14, dies in Gateshead fire
The scene of one of the collisions in Rochdale

Horror as car ploughs into child and three others, with woman airlifted to hospital amid fears for her life
Coastline of Teignmouth, Devon, England, United Kingdom

Teenager suffers head injuries after being attacked by armed adults in mass brawl on popular beach, as man arrested
Harvey Weinstein Re-Trial On Rape And Sexual Assault Charges Continues

Harvey Weinstein accuser breaks down in court during retrial and swears at lawyer

A woman has been charged with murder following an alleged fail-to-stop collision in Bournemouth that left a motorcyclist dead.

Woman charged with murder after alleged fail-to-stop crash in Bournemouth that left motorcyclist dead

More UK News

See more More UK News

A Pipe Band passes Buckingham Palace as they take part in an overnight rehearsal for the VE (Victory in Europe) Day 80 procession in central London on May 3

Charles to lead UK in four days of VE Day celebrations on 80th anniversary of Second World War victory
M4 queues build after a collision on Bank Holiday weekend

Bank holiday travel chaos on two major motorways, leaving motorists stranded

A mounted Metropolitan Police officer and his horse from the Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch doing training drills in Green Park, London, UK.

Royal Parks police unit to be 'disbanded' after 150 years despite charity's warning of 'serious consequences'
A school leaders' union has launched legal action against Ofsted over the potential impact of their inspection proposals on the mental health of headteachers and school staff.

School leaders union launches legal action against Ofsted over ‘potentially disastrous’ report card plan
Union Jacks up on the Mall, as preparations are made for the VE day parade on Bank Holiday Monday May 5th, 2025, London, UK

Ukrainian troops to join London procession to celebrate VE Day anniversary

'Beyond stupidity': Daughter of Sir David Amess demands Kneecap personally apologise after 'kill Tory MPs' remarks

Kneecap ‘happy to meet’ Sir David Amess’ daughter after 'kill your local MP' backlash

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News