Madeleine McCann search ends after just three days as investigators seen packing up equipment

5 June 2025, 17:38 | Updated: 5 June 2025, 17:56

Madeleine McCann went missing while on holiday with her family in 2007. The latest search of the Algarve has proved fruitless
Madeleine McCann went missing while on holiday with her family in 2007. The latest search of the Algarve has proved fruitless. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

The renewed search for missing toddler Madeleine McCann has been officially ended after just three days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police have been scouring scrubland and abandoned structures near the Portuguese town of Praia da Luz, where the three-year-old British girl was last seen 18 years ago.

They spent two days focusing on one particular derelict building, using a ground-penetrating radar on the cobbled ground after clearing the area of debris and vegetation.

There was an option to extend the search until tomorrow if any clues had been found - but officers turned up "nothing of consequence".

A crate of drink is produced by members of the search teams at the end of the day of searching at one of the base camps close to Praia De Luz, Portugal, where searches are being carried out by officers investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann
A crate of drink is produced by members of the search teams at the end of the day of searching at one of the base camps close to Praia De Luz, Portugal, where searches are being carried out by officers investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Madeleine McCann cops set 'to call off search after just three days' of scouring prime suspect's 'rat run'

Read More: Police deploy digger at barn in ‘now or never’ radar search for Madeleine McCann

This afternoon officers could be seen carrying equipment such as bins, boxes and folding tables away from their base area in Atalaia on the outskirts of Lagos on Thursday afternoon.

Personnel also loaded vans, which were parked at the base area near to abandoned buildings, with some of the equipment used in the searches.

The German and Portuguese investigators could be seen shaking hands and embracing as the search drew to a close.

They were seen standing in a circle for a debrief before they participated in a round of applause. One member of the search team was seen holding a crate of beer.

Authorities have not yet commented on the ending of the latest searches.

Officers pack up a tent after the latest search for Madeleine McCann
Officers pack up a tent after the latest search for Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

German authorities had requested the search as part of their continued attempts to find evidence to implicate prime suspect Christian Brueckner who is currently coming to the end of a prison sentence for the rape of an elderly American woman in Praia da Luz in 2005.

He has not been charged or indicted over Madeleine's disappearance and denies any involvement.

It comes 18 years after three-year-old Madeleine disappeared from Praia da Luz while on holiday with her family in 2007.

She vanished after she was left sleeping while her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, went for dinner in a nearby restaurant.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A court sketch drawn from a video link shows Erin Patterson giving evidence in her own homicide trial at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria

Australian woman accused of killing three in ‘mushroom murders’ denies measuring out ‘fatal dose’
Schoolgirl, 12, charged with manslaughter over death of 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Teen sentenced to seven years for killing elderly dog walker as girl, 13, who filmed attack avoids jail
Keisha Buchanan was subjected to an 'oppressive and controlling relationship', prosecutors allege

Footballer in court accused of assaulting Sugababes star and banning her from wearing red lipstick
Chelsey Suzanne Knox

Teaching assistant sent teenage boy topless photos and video of herself in shower

Police at the scene where a teenage pedestrian died in the 'hit and run' crash

Man arrested after boy, 16, dies in 'hit-and-run' that left e-bike rider, 18, fighting for his life
Michael Hyde, 53, from Grays in Essex, was active on online chat forums where users shared indecent images and video of children

Sex offender who was 'high ranking' moderator of online paedophile ring that livestreamed child sexual abuse jailed

More UK News

See more More UK News

Overflowing bins

Birmingham bin strikes could last until Christmas as workers vote to continue action over pay and jobs
Students set up tents and stage a protest, demanding that the school cut investment ties with Israeli companies and those supporting Israel or involved in arms trade

Cambridge University colleges seek injunctions against pro-Palestine activists

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned after the Makin review

Bishop and Colman's mustard heir face discipline over safeguarding failings in church sex abuse scandal
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a previous meeting at the British embassy.

Keir Starmer will meet head of NATO next week after proposed defence spending hike

38-year-old Greg Monks from Glasgow arrived in the resort town of Albufeira for a night out last Tuesday

Scottish man dies after 'jumping over wall' to 'steep drop' on stag-do leading to week long search
Retired police dogs campaigning outside the Houses of Parliament with the Thin Blue Paw Foundation.

Ministers urged to give pensions to retired police dogs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News