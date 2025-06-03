Fresh Madeleine McCann search begins today as cops scour prime suspect's ‘rat run’ using radar technology

3 June 2025, 05:34

Police will reportedly search a house near the holiday resort where prime suspect Christian Brueckner previously lived.
Police will reportedly search a house near the holiday resort where prime suspect Christian Brueckner previously lived. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann will begin a fresh search this morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

German police officers are set to scour through more than 20 plots of land in Praia da Luz, near the home of prime suspect Christian Brueckner.

The then three-year-old vanished from a holiday spot near the house on May 3 2007 - becoming perhaps the most high-profile missing persons case this century.

High-tech radar equipment that can search underground is set to be used in this latest attempt to find any evidence pointing to McCann’s whereabouts.

Read more: Who is Madeleine McCann and who is Christian Brueckner?

Read more: Madeleine McCann's parents pay heartfelt tribute to daughter ahead of 22nd birthday, 18 years after disappearance

A general view of apartment 5A on Rua Dr Agostinho da Silva in Praia Da Luz, Portugal, where Madeline McCann went missing from.
A general view of apartment 5A on Rua Dr Agostinho da Silva in Praia Da Luz, Portugal, where Madeline McCann went missing from. Picture: Alamy

Portuguese police agreed to cooperate with the search after judicial authorities approved it following a formal request from German police and prosecutors, according to reports.

The fresh search comes as German authorities look to build a case against Brueckner..

A source told the Sun: “German cops know it is now or never so they need to push ahead with every credible tip they have.

“Following Brueckner’s trial last year someone contacted them with theories on where anyone who took Madeleine might have dumped her, or her clothes.

“They told cops about trenches that were dug in Praia at the time Madeleine disappeared — and the house where Brueckner had lived on the edge of the village.

“Of course, all these places have been searched over and over again — but now they have a new weapon in their ground-scanning radar.

“It means they don’t need to dig for the sake of it. But as soon as they spot anything of interest they are ready to excavate and check it.

Police investigators use shovels while walking through a search area at Barragem do Arade Reservoir in May 2023, Portugal
Police investigators use shovels while walking through a search area at Barragem do Arade Reservoir in May 2023, Portugal. Picture: Getty

“With time running out they are praying they get a breakthrough.”

British police are not involved in this latest search but are said to be monitoring the situation.

The search is expected to last around three days unless any bombshell clues are discovered.

It marks the first search in Portugal in over two years following a major joint operation between local and German police, which lasted almost a week.

These took place in 2023 at a remote dam around 40-minute-drive from Praia da Luz. This spot - Arade Dam - had been described as "little paradise".

Brueckner, 48, is due for release from prison in September. The convicted rapist has always denied being involved in Madeleine's disappearance.

Christian B (L), defendant and prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance of missing British toddler Madeleine McCann, stands next to his lawyer Friedrich Fuelscher prior to the verdict in his trial on five unrelated sex crimes, October 8, 2024.
Christian B (L), defendant and prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance of missing British toddler Madeleine McCann, stands next to his lawyer Friedrich Fuelscher prior to the verdict in his trial on five unrelated sex crimes, October 8, 2024. Picture: Getty

He has never been charged with any crimes in connection with Madeleine's disappearance from a Portuguese hotel, where she was on holiday with her parents.

Upon his release from prison, Brueckner is said to be planning to move to another country where he will not be extradited to Britain or Germany.

Philipp Marquort, one of Brueckner's lawyers, said he had considered leaving Europe altogether.

"Sometimes he wants to stay here in Germany, sometimes he wants to leave Europe," he told the Mirror.

"If I were him I would leave Europe and look for a state which doesn't extradite to Europe or Great Britain, maybe like Suriname."

He was previously accused of three rapes and two child sex abuse cases between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal.

A court found him not guilty of all charges.

Last month, Madeleine’s family marked the 18th anniversary of her disappearance, describing her as “beautiful and unique” before her 22nd birthday, and expressing their determination to keep searching.

A statement from her parents Kate and Gerry McCann and the family said: “The years appear to be passing even more quickly and whilst we have no significant news to share, our determination to ‘leave no stone unturned’ is unwavering. We will do our utmost to achieve this.”

In April, ministers approved more than £100,000 in additional funding for Scotland Yard detectives investigating Madeleine’s disappearance.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Erin Patterson (right) departs from the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Woman accused of using poison mushrooms to murder in-laws opens up about broken marriage

Ministers are seeking to create the new criminal offence to crack down on the action known as "plugging" typically used by organised criminals to move goods from one place to another in county lines drug running.

Gang leaders who force children to smuggle drugs in their bodies face 10 years in prison under new law
Main entrance to the Queen’s Medical Centre. The QMC is part of the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust in Nottingham, England, UK.

Police launch corporate manslaughter case after baby deaths in maternity services at scandal-hit NHS trust
In the years leading up to the attack, Robert Price, 76, had been the target of a prolonged campaign of harassment and criminal damage, the Old Bailey was told.

Teenagers jailed for manslaughter after firework attack which killed widower in his own home
The 53-year-old suspect involved in the Liverpool parade crash has been described by neighbours as a nice family man.

Liverpool parade injury toll hits 109 as four people still remain in hospital after horror crash
Police will reportedly search a house near the holiday resort where prime suspect Christian Brueckner previously lived.

Madeleine McCann cops to launch fresh searches between prime suspect's house and spot she was last seen

More UK News

See more More UK News

This year, the cost of a minimum retirement living standard for a one-person household has decreased by £1,000 per year to £13,400

Cost of minimum retirement falls by £1,000 amid lower energy bills and changing expectations
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is shown a new autonomous drone, the "StormShroud" during a visit to a defence contractor on May 2, 2025 in Bedfordshire, England.

‘The kit of the future’ - Lasers, drones and AI part of plans to get Britain back to ‘war-fighting posture’
The plates have a reflective coating, which prevents them from being identified by police cameras

Ministers urged to crack down on 'ghost plates' letting criminals dodge police cameras

Sgt Graham Saville, 46, who worked for Nottinghamshire Police, was fatally injured on the line in Balderton.

Cop uncle of Premier League star died after being hit by train while trying to save man on tracks
William Jonzi, 24, reportedly followed a paying customer through the international airport's e-gates and attempted to board the flight with no documents last Wednesday morning

Man wrestled off TUI flight at Gatwick after breaching security and boarding without documents
Lord George Robertson has warned the enemy is already at our door

'Our enemies are at our door', warns Lord Robertson as government unveils Strategic Defence Review

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News